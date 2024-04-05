Live coverage: Total solar eclipse April 2024
Join us for live coverage of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Watch as the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow along its path. Stay tuned for real-time updates with FOX Weather.
Our extensive live tracker map room has detailed cloud and weather forecasts for several cities that will be in the path of totality on Monday afternoon.
While you can wear welding goggles or a welding helmet to watch the solar eclipse, most welding equipment found in hardware stores is not dark enough. To safely look at the Sun, a welding helmet needs to be Shade 12 or higher.
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has maintained a severe weather risk on Monday in parts of northeastern Texas, including Dallas, where millions hope to see the total solar eclipse that afternoon.
The New York Yankees have pushed back the start of their game against the Miami Marlins on Monday from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. due to the eclipse.
While New York City isn't quite in the path of totality, the Moon will block about 90% of the Sun around 3:20 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the first 15,000 will not only get to experience the eclipse inside Yankee Stadium but they will get a free Yankees Solar Eclipse T-Shirt.
The Yankees aren't the only MLB team who adjusted their schedule due to the eclipse. The Cleveland Guardians set their home opener Monday back to 5:10 p.m. ET Monday with Cleveland square in the path of totality. Gates there will open at 2 p.m. with fans getting to see the total eclipse starting at 3:13 p.m.
The iconic Niagara Falls draws crowds year round but with the popular tourist spot squarely inside the solar eclipse path of totality, over 1 million people are expected to visit Niagara Falls for the big event.
There might be a swath of Texas that sees what's called the rare double diamond effect during the total solar eclipse on April 8. It happens just before totality.
Forecasts are still trending toward mostly sunny for much of the Northeast for Monday though a few extra clouds may be roaming around western New York. But overall, optimal conditions for viewing the eclipse!
The temporary darkness of a solar eclipse only lasts a few minutes, but its impact on temperatures, winds and even cloud cover can last much longer.
