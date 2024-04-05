Live coverage: Total solar eclipse April 2024

New York Yankees delay start of Monday's game due to eclipse

The New York Yankees have pushed back the start of their game against the Miami Marlins on Monday from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. due to the eclipse.

While New York City isn't quite in the path of totality, the Moon will block about 90% of the Sun around 3:20 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 3 p.m. and the first 15,000 will not only get to experience the eclipse inside Yankee Stadium but they will get a free Yankees Solar Eclipse T-Shirt.

The Yankees aren't the only MLB team who adjusted their schedule due to the eclipse. The Cleveland Guardians set their home opener Monday back to 5:10 p.m. ET Monday with Cleveland square in the path of totality. Gates there will open at 2 p.m. with fans getting to see the total eclipse starting at 3:13 p.m.