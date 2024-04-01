Total solar eclipse live tracker: Cloud forecasts for cities, states in path of totality

On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S., from Texas to Maine. But of course, Mother Nature needs to cooperate.

Here is a collection of forecast maps and current conditions to track the weather as the solar eclipse moves across the U.S. that afternoon.

Current satellite and radar loop for eclipse path

A satellite and radar loop over the past three hours.

(FOX Weather)



Total solar eclipse times of totality:

The time totality starts for various cities along the path of the total solar eclipse.

(FOX Weather)



Regional cloud forecast maps

Texas, southern Plains cloud forecast for April 8th during solar eclipse:

Southern Plains regional cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Midwest cloud forecast for April 8th during solar eclipse:

Midwest regional cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Northeast cloud forecast for April 8th during solar eclipse:

Northeast regional cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Texas cities solar eclipse forecast

Eagle Pass:

Eagle Pass, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Austin:

Austin, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Dallas-Fort Worth:

Severe weather threat for April 8th:

The severe storm threat on Monday, April 8, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Cloud forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth:

Dallas, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Waco:

Waco, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Little Rock, Arkansas, solar eclipse forecast

Little Rock, Arkansas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Cape Girardeau, Missouri, solar eclipse forecast

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Carbondale, Illinois, solar eclipse forecast

Carbondale, Illinois, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Paducah, Kentucky, solar eclipse forecast

Paducah, Kentucky, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Indianapolis, Indiana, solar eclipse forecast

Indianapolis, Indiana, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Ohio cities solar eclipse forecast

Columbus:

Columbus, Ohio, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Cleveland:

Cleveland, Ohio, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Erie, Pennsylvania, solar eclipse forecast

Erie, Pennsylvania, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Buffalo, New York, solar eclipse forecast

Buffalo, New York, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Burlington, Vermont, solar eclipse forecast

Burlington, Vermont, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.

(FOX Weather)



Caribou, Maine, solar eclipse forecast

