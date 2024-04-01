Total solar eclipse live tracker: Cloud forecasts for cities, states in path of totality

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a potential severe weather threat for areas along the path of totality including in Dallas-Fort Worth. The eclipse day cloud-cover forecast is looking more promising for those in the northeast.
On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S., from Texas to Maine. But of course, Mother Nature needs to cooperate.
Here is a collection of forecast maps and current conditions to track the weather as the solar eclipse moves across the U.S. that afternoon.
Current satellite and radar loop for eclipse path
A satellite and radar loop over the past three hours.
(FOX Weather)
Total solar eclipse times of totality:
The time totality starts for various cities along the path of the total solar eclipse.
(FOX Weather)
Regional cloud forecast maps
Texas, southern Plains cloud forecast for April 8th during solar eclipse:
Southern Plains regional cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Midwest cloud forecast for April 8th during solar eclipse:
Midwest regional cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Northeast cloud forecast for April 8th during solar eclipse:
Northeast regional cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Texas cities solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN TEXAS
Eagle Pass:
Eagle Pass, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Austin:
Austin, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Dallas-Fort Worth:
Severe weather threat for April 8th:
The severe storm threat on Monday, April 8, 2024.
(FOX Weather)
Cloud forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth:
Dallas, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Waco:
Waco, Texas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Little Rock, Arkansas, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN ARKANSAS
Little Rock, Arkansas, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN MISSOURI
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Carbondale, Illinois, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN ILLINOIS
Carbondale, Illinois, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Paducah, Kentucky, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN KENTUCKY
Paducah, Kentucky, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Indianapolis, Indiana, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN INDIANA
Indianapolis, Indiana, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Ohio cities solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN OHIO
Columbus:
Columbus, Ohio, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Cleveland:
Cleveland, Ohio, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Erie, Pennsylvania, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN PENNSYLVANIA
Erie, Pennsylvania, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Buffalo, New York, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN NEW YORK
Buffalo, New York, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Burlington, Vermont, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN VERMONT
Burlington, Vermont, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)
Caribou, Maine, solar eclipse forecast
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN MAINE
Caribou, Maine, area cloud forecast during total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Yellow lines denote outer boundaries of totality.
(FOX Weather)