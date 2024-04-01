Where to see the total solar eclipse in Kentucky on April 8th

From Bardwell to Henderson, including Paducah, a swath of western Kentucky will be plunged into darkness when the Moon blocks out the Sun during America’s total solar eclipse on April 8th.

Other major cities in the Bluegrass State, like Louisville, Frankfort and Lexington, will experience a partial solar eclipse.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Kentucky.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Kentucky?

The path of totality will only be visible across a small section of western Kentucky, beginning in the Bardwell area near the borders of Missouri and Illinois and ending in the Henderson area south of the Indiana border.

Residents and visitors to cities like Mayfield, Bowling Green, Louisville and Lexington will be close to the path of totality but will only experience a partial eclipse on April 8th.

However, all of Kentucky will have a great show if the weather cooperates, as the state will see 90% coverage or higher.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. However, totality will last between a few seconds to over 4 minutes, depending on where you are within the 115-mile path of totality.

The first signs of the crescent of a partial eclipse in Kentucky will happen in Bardwell at 12:42 p.m. CDT with totality at 1:59 p.m. and the final partial eclipse ending at 3:17 p.m.

During the total solar eclipse, Bardwell will experience 2 minutes and 7 seconds of totality.

The partial eclipse in Paducah will begin at 12:42 p.m. CDT with totality at 2 p.m. and the final part of the eclipse ending at 3:18 p.m.

Paducah will experience 1 minute and 35 seconds of totality.

Louisville won’t be in the path of totality. But with 98.9% coverage, it will be pretty close.

The first partial eclipse begins in Louisville at 1:49 p.m. EDT, with max coverage experienced at 3:07 p.m.

The final partial eclipse will end at 4:22 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Kentucky for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse.

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map below, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

(FOX Weather)



Check back with FOX Weather for updates to the forecast as the date of the eclipse approaches

What to know about traveling to Kentucky for the 2024 solar eclipse

If you're traveling to Kentucky for the total solar eclipse on April 8th and you haven't booked your flights, hotel or Airbnb stay, you're almost out of time.

Many people have had hotels booked or spots reserved for months, if not years, ahead of the event.

If you're lucky enough to be in Kentucky for the eclipse, the state has several events set up to make the most out of your visit.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?