Planning an eclipse road trip? AAA shares travel advice, safety tips ahead of April 8th

The countdown is on for tens of millions of people across the U.S. who will be plunged into darkness during the total solar eclipse April 8th.

For those living in the path of totality from Texas to Maine, little, if any, travel will be needed to get the full experience.

For those living outside the path of totality, travel is necessary to see darkness in the middle of the day.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT APRIL'S TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

Many people have had hotels booked or spots reserved for months, if not years, ahead of the April event.

For those who waited until the last minute to travel to totality – it’s not too late, but you’re starting to cut it close.

AAA recently released some helpful travel and safety tips if you’re planning on hitting the road for the total solar eclipse.

Let’s face it – driving will likely be your best option as flights to destinations in the path of totality are filling up fast or have already been sold out. Hotels and Airbnbs will be hard to come by.

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: WHY WEARING RED OR GREEN COULD ENHANCE YOUR SOLAR ECLIPSE EXPERIENCE

According to AAA, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin have been the most popular destinations that are in the path of totality, with Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo in New York also popular among those interested in witnessing the moment the Moon passes in front of the Sun.

In fact, AAA said Dallas is currently seeing six times more car reservations than this time last year.

You may want to decide to stay with friends or family if you’re traveling a far distance.

AAA booking data showed hotels in the most popular cities along the path of totality have risen by at least 48% more than this time last year.

ECLIPSE TRAVELERS IN NEW ENGLAND TO EXPERIENCE OUT-OF-THIS-WORLD EXHIBIT AT PORTLAND AIRPORT

Tough travel to path of totality expected

AAA recommends deciding when to leave home for a trip to the path of totality in advance because traffic could be an absolute nightmare, depending on where you’re headed.

"Many travelers will make a long weekend out of the event," AAA said in a statement. "Saturday, April 6, is expected to be a busy travel day. Hertz reports a 3,000% increase over last year in advance bookings for eclipse path cities for that Saturday."

Many students will also be on spring break, so even more people are expected to pack roads and highways.

In other words – pack the patience and your approved eclipse viewing glasses.

WHO WILL BE ABLE TO SEE THE APRIL 2024 TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

Stay safe on the road when traveling to see the total solar eclipse

You’re going to need to expect heavier-than-normal traffic, and you’re going to want to stay safe by following some of these safety tips provided by AAA: