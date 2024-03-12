Eclipse travelers in New England to experience out-of-this-world exhibit at Portland airport

PORTLAND, Maine – People from across the U.S. will descend upon New England for April’s total solar eclipse, and for those traveling through Maine's Portland International Jetport (PWM), there will be a unique opportunity to view rare objects from out of this world.

A new exhibit opening in March will feature the second-largest piece of Moon rock on Earth, which is on loan from the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum (MMGM).

The display will also feature items such as one of the largest pieces of rock from Mars on Earth, as well as an iconic Gibeon meteorite that has been celebrated for its resemblance to Edvard Munch's painting, The Scream.

In total, the Fly Me to the Moon exhibit will feature 18 meteorites within the 20-foot-long display located in the gate area at the airport. The Fly Me to the Moon exhibit has been years in the making and will open at PWM on March 26, well ahead of America's total solar eclipse on April 8.

The exhibit will remain open for five years.

"I love the Portland Jetport, and what better place to provide a peek at the MMGM’s treasures," said Darryl Pitt, a New York City music industry executive who is among the world's preeminent meteorite dealers as well as a consultant to the MMGM.

PWM is Maine's largest airport and is one of the state's highest-trafficked locations, with more than 2.2 million passengers passing through the facility in 2023.

"We are thrilled to have ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ at the Jetport," said Airport Director Paul Bradbury. "We love celebrating unique aspects of Maine, and the MMGM is certainly among them."

The MMGM is located in the mountain town of Bethel - less than 70 miles north of Portland and just south of the path of totality during the solar eclipse in April. The MMGM contains 17 interactive exhibits and more Moon samples than all the natural history museums in the world combined.

"As every visitor discovers, the MMGM is not merely a charming stop in a picturesque region of Maine — it’s a world-class museum," MMGM Executive Director Jessica Siraco said.

America's total solar eclipse will begin in Texas and cross the U.S. where it will enter into Canada from Maine.

In Maine, the path of totality will be about 90 miles to the north of Portland.