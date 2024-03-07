Search
Earth & Space
Published

What you need to know about April's total solar eclipse

From solar glasses to the cloud-cover forecast, here is everything you need to know about the April 8 total solar eclipse happing across the U.S.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
We are eagerly anticipating America's total solar eclipse on April 8. During this phenomenon, the moon will come between the Earth and the Sun, resulting in the Sun being covered in our sky. However, it's important to note that the total eclipse will only be visible along a narrow path on Earth.

Best ways to view this year's total solar eclipse

We are eagerly anticipating America's total solar eclipse on April 8. During this phenomenon, the moon will come between the Earth and the Sun, resulting in the Sun being covered in our sky. However, it's important to note that the total eclipse will only be visible along a narrow path on Earth.

The April total solar eclipse is approaching, and those lucky enough to be along the path of totality are just weeks away from witnessing a rare astronomical wonder. 

To help eclipse watchers prepare for the big event, here is everything you need to know about the Great American Eclipse on April 8. 

Where is the total eclipse happening?

The total solar eclipse will be visible on April 8 in parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S. In the U.S., 14 states will be along the path of totality, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

A map showing cities along the 2024 eclipse path of totality.

(FOX Weather)

WHO WILL BE ABLE TO SEE THE APRIL 2024 TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

For some in southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, this will be their second total solar eclipse in seven years since they were also along the path of totality in 2017.

A map showing the cities in the path of totality in 2017 and 2024.

(FOX Weather)

What time is the total eclipse?

According to NASA, the total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. The first spot in North America to experience totality will be Mexico's Pacific Coast around 11:07 a.m. PDT. 

A map of the total solar eclipse path and totality start times across some U.S. cities.

(FOX Weather)

What time the solar eclipse happens for you depends on where you are along the path of totality.

For example, the following cities will experience the beginning of totality at the listed times:

  • Dallas at 1:40 p.m. CDT.
  • Little Rock at 1:51 p.m. CDT.
  • Carbondale, Kentucky, at 1:59 p.m. CDT.
  • Cleveland at 3:13 p.m. EDT.
  • Buffalo, New York, at 3:18 p.m. EDT.
  • Caribou, Maine, at 3:32 p.m. EDT.

How to safely watch the eclipse

To safely view the 2024 total solar eclipse, you'll need glasses with solar filters, sometimes known as eclipse glasses or solar glasses. 

The 2017 Southern Illinois Eclipse Festival at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois.

(Southern Illinois University)

When the Sun is covered completely, known as totality, it is safe to remove your eclipse glasses. This is when the Sun is covered by the Moon. The glasses must go back on before the partial eclipse resumes and part of the Sun is visible again. 

Removing your glasses only applies if you are located along the path of totality in 2024. Most of the U.S. will see a partial solar eclipse, but only a 115-mile-wide path will see a total eclipse. 

Read on here to find out where to get your eclipse glasses and what to know before you view a solar eclipse. 

Total solar eclipse cloud-cover forecast

With weeks to go until the eclipse, reliable forecasts don't extend that far out, but cloud coverage climatology and historical weather data can indicate where viewing conditions could be the most favorable.

WHERE YOU ARE LIKELY TO SEE THE APRIL TOTAL ECLIPSE BASED ON CLOUD COVER FORECASTS

Ahead of the eclipse, NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) released its interactive cloudiness map for the total solar eclipse on April 8. The map was created using NCEI data from climate stations along the path of totality.

Average cloud cover for the path of totality.

(FOX Weather)

Based on NCEI's April 2024 Total Solar Eclipse map, cities, including Del Rio and Waco in Texas, and Paducah in Kentucky, will have nearly 64% of the sky that's clear at the time of maximum eclipse at 1:40 p.m. CDT.  

Brian Brettschneider, Ph.D., an Alaska-based climatologist, compiled a map, which shows the average cloud coverage during an early April afternoon based on 44 years of data from 1979 to 2022.

A detailed forecast, including cloud coverage, will be available about a week before the eclipse. Check FOX Weather for the detailed forecast and add your viewing location to the "Events" tab in the FOX Weather app.

It's also important to note that even if it's cloudy, you will likely still see at least some of the eclipse. 

What to expect during the eclipse

FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan breaks down the difference between Lunar and Solar eclipses. 01:07

Know Your FOX Weather: Eclipses

For most, a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If you've never been through this astronomical rarity, it can be surprising how the environment around you changes from day to dusk quickly during totality.

WHAT IS A SOLAR ECLIPSE?

You can recognize different phases of the eclipse, including the crescent of a partial eclipse, Baily's Beads, the diamond ring and, of course, totality.

CHESTER, IL - AUGUST 21: The end of the eclipse is indicated by the diamond ring effect during a total  eclipse of the sun on August 21, 2017, as viewed from the Cohen Recreation Center in Chester, IL.

(Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

During totality, the temperature can drop between 15 and 20 degrees. It will become as dark as sunset, but this happens gradually. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Wildlife and insects also experience the changes and can react as though the sun has just set. Birds might become silent, and crickets can begin chirping. A NASA citizen science experiment is studying some of these wildlife reactions during this year's eclipse. 

No matter where you see it, you won't want to miss the 2024 North American eclipse. The next one in the U.S. doesn't happen until August 2044.

