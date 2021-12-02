How to watch FOX Weather
FOX Weather is available on YouTube TV, Amazon News, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV Stream, Fios TV, fuboTV, Amazon's Freevee, Wow! and Xumo.
There are multiple options to watch FOX Weather on every device, no matter where you are.
Watch FOX Weather on TV:
You can stream FOX Weather for free through the Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Nation, and FOX NOW OTT apps, as well as Tubi, Xumo, Amazon News, and The Roku Channel.
FOX Weather is also available on YouTube TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV Stream, Amazon's Freevee and Wow!
On September 28, 2022, FOX Weather expanded its distribution to Verizon Fios. FOX Weather will be available to all Fios TV subscribers on channel 113 (SD) and channel 613 (HD) throughout major markets including Washington, DC, Baltimore, Norfolk, VA, Richmond, VA and parts of the New York metropolitan area.
As of December 2022, FOX Weather expanded its distribution to Spectrum. The majority of Spectrum customers will find FOX Weather available on channel 217. For Spectrum customers in Cleveland, OH, FOX Weather is channel 373 and in Orlando, FL, FOX Weather is channel 203.
Additionally, FOX Weather is accessible across FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) Diginet footprint in 17 cities including New York, Seattle, and San Francisco.
In addition, FOX Weather simulcasts its live weekend programming on Fox Business Network (FBN). FBN viewers are able to watch America’s Weather Weekend live from 6 a.m. - 9 a.m. ET every Saturday and Sunday.
Following the two-hour simulcast, FBN viewers can continue to watch America’s Weather Weekend through 2 p.m. on the FOX Weather app and all other platforms.
Watch FOX Weather on your phone:
- You can watch FOX Weather's 24/7 stream by downloading our free app on iOS and Android by clicking here.
- FOX Weather's 24/7 stream is also available to watch for free on the Fox News and Fox Business mobile apps.
Watch FOX Weather online:
- FOX Weather is available to watch for free online at www.foxweather.com and on FOX NOW.
The FOX Weather stream is also available on all of FOX's owned and operated television stations across the country on their websites, mobile apps and OTT apps.
Below you will find a list of all of FOX's owned and operated stations linking to their websites:
- New York: WNYW 5 for Fox WX 5.3, FOX 5 NY
- Los Angeles: KCOP 13 for Fox WX 13.5, FOX 11
- Chicago: WFLD 32 for Fox WX 32.5, FOX 32 Chicago
- Philadelphia: WTXF 29 for Fox WX 29.5, FOX 29 Philadelphia
- Dallas: KDFI 27 for Fox WX 27.6, FOX 4
- San Francisco: KTVU 2 for Fox WX 2.2 and KICU 36 for Fox WX 36.3, KTVU FOX 2
- Washington, D.C.: WDCA 20 for Fox WX 20.4, FOX 5 DC
- Atlanta: WAGA 5 for Fox WX 5.6, FOX 5 Atlanta
- Houston: KRIV 26 for Fox WX 26.3, FOX 26 Houston
- Phoenix: KSAZ 10 for Fox WX 10.4, FOX 10
- Detroit: WJBK 2 for Fox WX 2.6, FOX 2
- Tampa: WTVT 13 for Fox WX 13.6, FOX 13 News
- Minneapolis: KMSP 9 WFTC 9.2 for Fox WX 9.7, FOX 9
- Orlando: WOFL 35 for Fox WX 35.3, FOX 35 Orlando
- Austin: KTBC 7 for Fox WX 7.6, FOX 7 Austin
- Milwaukee: WITI 6 for Fox WX 6.4, FOX 6 Milwaukee
- Seattle: KCPQ 13 for Fox WX 13.5, FOX 13 Seattle
