Eclipse travelers beware: Airbnbs for cities along the path of totality are going fast

INDIANAPOLIS – If you plan to travel for the 2024 total solar eclipse, it's time to book your hotel, cabin, house or yurt because Airbnb listings along the path of totality are getting a lot of clicks leading up to the April eclipse.

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico, Canada and in the U.S., from Texas to Maine . A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the Sun's face for several minutes. It will be the last time a total solar eclipse passes over a large part of the U.S. until 2044.

According to Airbnb, the site has seen a 1,000% surge in search traffic for cities along the path of totality for listings over April 5-8 compared to the same time last year.

Cities along the path of totality are preparing for an influx of solar eclipse chasers. Airbnb has seen some cities get more search traffic, with top searches in Texas, Indiana and Ohio.

The most popular U.S. cities along the path of totality include:

Austin and Hill County, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Dallas, Texas

Buffalo, New York

Stowe, Vermont

Little Rock, Arkansas

One reason Hill County, Texas, is on the list could be because of the Texas Eclipse Festival. The Reveille Peak Ranch will host a festival on April 8 with camping, music, art installations and more.

In Indianapolis, race fans can watch the eclipse at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, those who arrive early for the Cleveland Guardians' home opener could see the eclipse when it's visible over Northeast Ohio.

Several destinations in Mexico and Canada are also emerging as top eclipse viewing spots.

"Austin, along with the greater Hill Country region in Texas, and Indianapolis have emerged as the most booked destinations in the US for the solar eclipse weekend, closely followed by Cleveland, Dallas, and Montreal," Airbnb said in a news release.

With an outdoor event like an eclipse, Airbnb said it's seeing a 40% increase in searches for outdoor hosts, including yurts, campers and camping locations.

Before booking accommodations for the total eclipse, check the forecast along the path of totality.