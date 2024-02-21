Indianapolis Motor Speedway to host eclipse party in heart of totality's path

INDIANAPOLIS – On April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible in Indianapolis for the first time in 819 years.

All eyes will be on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) as it broadcasts the once-in-a-generation phenomenon worldwide, and you could be there to witness history.

Purdue University and the IMS are collaborating to host a worldwide viewing event as the city experiences a period of darkness lasting three minutes and 46 seconds due to the Moon passing between the Sun and Earth, effectively blocking the Sun's rays.

Indianapolis, located in the heart of the path of totality, has been chosen as one of only a few NASA broadcast sites for the upcoming event.

"Purdue’s support for this event is a perfect fit because of its storied, successful history in space exploration, motorsports and engineering education," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. "‘Boiler Up’ will take on a whole new meaning through this partnership as thousands look upward to the sky April 8 for a once-in-a-lifetime event."

As the venue of the world's largest single-day sporting event, the Indianapolis 500, the IMS boasts the highest capacity of any sports venue worldwide.

The event will strengthen the already-deep history between the two organizations before another 129 years pass before the event occurs again in Indianapolis.

Purdue University has a rich history in both motorsports and space exploration. It is known for producing more astronauts and motorsports engineers than any other university in Indiana.

"Purdue has a special place in space exploration and at IMS," said Purdue University President Mung Chiang. "Whether the International Space Station or the Yard of Bricks, Boilermakers are there, persistently pursing their next giant leap. The total solar eclipse is the perfect event to showcase it all."

More than 47 space-shuttle flights have featured Purdue alumni onboard, and 11 missions have included multiple Boilermakers.

Between its campuses in Indianapolis and West Lafayette, Purdue has helped students pursue careers in motorsports. Graduates have landed positions in NASCAR, INDYCAR and the International Motor Sports Association, as well as with leading manufacturers like Dallara and Cummins.

"Our partnership with IMS is a very natural extension for our brand and offers us the opportunity to share more incredible stories of Boilermakers taking their next giant leaps – in both space and motorsports – as we get closer to April 8, 2024," said Katie Ellis, director of marketing strategy at Purdue University.

You can get your event tickets and more information on the Total Solar Eclipse Event at IMS by clicking here.