Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Dream job alert! Get paid $10,000 to capture US solar eclipse with BFF from private helicopter

If working side-by-side with your thrill-seeking and solar eclipse enthusiast wasn't enough, your Sun-ternship also includes professional photography classes, hotel accommodation, a travel stipend and lots of swag.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
After experiencing the "ring of fire" from the October annular solar eclipse, San Antonio will be in the crossroads for a total solar eclipse in April. Planetarium Coordinator Michelle Risse with the Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College explains what the planetarium has planned for the next Great American Eclipse. 03:21

San Antonio in crossroads for total solar eclipse in April

After experiencing the "ring of fire" from the October annular solar eclipse, San Antonio will be in the crossroads for a total solar eclipse in April. Planetarium Coordinator Michelle Risse with the Scobee Education Center at San Antonio College explains what the planetarium has planned for the next Great American Eclipse.

Dream job alert! Grab your BFF and prepare to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to capture the upcoming total solar eclipse from a private helicopter.

You and your thrill-seeking bestie could also receive a shared $10,000 payday, if selected as Days Inn's newest "solar Sun-terns." 

The chosen "Sun and Moon duo" will experience a best-seat-in-the-house for the rare celestial spectacle on April 8. A 360-degree view of the peak total solar eclipse from a helicopter will be provided as you share your unparalleled view of the path of totality on social media.

PASSENGERS SELL OUT DELTA AIR LINES FLIGHT OFFERING TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING FLIGHT AT 30,000 FEET

Members of two vacationing families observe the partial solar eclipse at through some hand-improved solar glasses at Old Orchard Beach, Maine.  (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

"Since 2018, our Sun-ternship program has helped travel-obsessed photographers Seize the Days with once-in-a-lifetime travel opportunities," Days Inn President John Henderson said. "This year, we’re elevating the job to new heights, giving not just one but two Sun-terns a front-row seat to capture and share the magic of the eclipse."

It is estimated that between one and four million Americans will travel to see the once-in-a-generation occurrence, according to the hotel chain. The path of totality, which is the area where the solar eclipse is most visible, spans across 200 miles and crosses through five North American time zones like a celestial ribbon. 

The path goes through major cities such as San Antonio, Little Rock, Cleveland and Montréal, Canada. The next total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. will happen on Aug. 12, 2045.

WILL WEATHER COOPERATE FOR TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN APRIL?

 

Here's how to get the gig

If working side-by-side with your thrill-seeking and solar eclipse enthusiast wasn't enough, your Sun-ternship also includes professional photography classes, hotel accommodation, a travel stipend and lots of swag.

One of the most important responsibilities for this job is being comfortable working at heights.

WHERE YOU ARE LIKELY TO SEE THE APRIL TOTAL ECLIPSE BASED ON CLOUD COVER FORECASTS

FILE - The totality stage of the Solar Eclipse over The United States on August 21, 2017 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

FILE - The totality stage of the solar eclipse over the U.S. on Aug. 21, 2017, in Jefferson City, Missouri.

(Brian Killian / Getty Images)

The selected duo will travel to San Antonio from April 7-9 and document their experience with photo and video content for the hotel chain's social channels. 

Click here to learn more and apply by March 5.

Tags
Loading...