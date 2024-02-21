Experience the solar eclipse at this music and science festival in Texas

BURNET, Texas – From April 5-9, the Texas Eclipse Festival will give skygazers the opportunity to watch the total solar eclipse with more than 50,000 of their closest friends.

On April 8, festivalgoers will experience totality in Reveille Peak Ranch for nearly four and a half minutes. As they camp underneath the Texas Hill Country sky, they will revel in the first total solar eclipse in Central Texas in about 400 years, according to festival organizers.

Leading up to and after the eclipse, attendees will be immersed in a world of concerts, art installations, along with panels, speakers and science workshops covering space exploration, artificial intelligence and other topics.

This wide range of scientific and cultural experiences is what sets Texas Eclipse apart from more mainstream festivals, according to Texas Eclipse Festival founder Mitch Morales.

HOW TO SAFELY WATCH A SOLAR ECLIPSE

"It's really the celebration of humanity, kind of where we've been, where we are now, and then looking toward the future and where we're going," he noted.

For example, some of the speakers at the festival will include astronauts and pioneers in spaceflight, representing NASA, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, Everyday Astronaut and Cosmic Perspective.

WILL WEATHER COOPERATE FOR TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN APRIL?

Additionally, some of the events focus on the forefront of technology. Morales said one of the events he is looking forward to is called Texas On Chain, a space dedicated to the education, awareness and adoption of Web3, blockchain and cryptocurrency-related topics.

"I just think it's really important that we create these opportunities to learn and become more informed and hear from experts that are helping write that history, because it's going to be useful in all of our daily lives," he said.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Also, part of the mix are events involving yoga, movement and mindfulness, along with consciousness, health and wellness. The festival will also have immersive experiences and visual and interactive art.

The multi-day festival will also feature musical talent performing on a number of space-themed stages and music environments called Earth, Sky, Moon, Sun, Lone Star and Eclipse.

HOW NASA PLANS TO STUDY THE SOUNDS OF THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

Despite the wide range of scientific and cultural experiences, Morales said having the festival focus on the eclipse is more than about the celestial spectacle. Rather, it is about creating a sense of community.

"Everybody feels like they're less community-based than ever before," he said. "We really have used this as a way to bring people back together."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Attendees will be able to experience the Texas Eclipse festival for 2–4 days, depending on the ticket package they choose. According to festival organizers, attendees can camp and enjoy the family-friendly atmosphere to celebrate the total solar eclipse.