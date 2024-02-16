Early arrivals to Cleveland Guardians' home opener could catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse

CLEVELAND – Fans who arrive early to Cleveland’s Progressive Field on April 8 will see the sight of a lifetime as a total solar eclipse sends part of North America into temporary darkness.

The Cleveland Guardians said the gates for their home opener against the Chicago White Sox are scheduled to open at 2 p.m., which is around the time the eclipse will start to be visible in Northeast Ohio.

Because the Buckeye State is in the path of totality, the Moon will appear to completely cover the Sun, sending communities into temporary darkness about an hour after the event begins.

For downtown Cleveland, totality is set to begin at 3:13 p.m. and last about 4 minutes.

HOW NASA PLANS TO STUDY THE SOUNDS OF THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

During the eclipse, spectators are strongly encouraged to wear specialized safety glasses if they plan to look directly at the Sun.

The American Astronomical Society Solar Eclipse Task Force has created a list of companies and manufacturers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety requirement.

Other major cities in the path of totality are San Antonio and Dallas in Texas, Indianapolis in Indiana, Buffalo in New York and Montreal in Canada.

The AAS estimates that any given spot on the planet only sees temporary darkness from the Moon’s shadow once every 400 years.

The entire event in the Cleveland metro is expected to end at 4:29 p.m., which is 41 minutes before the first pitch at 5:10 p.m.

Single tickets range in price from $49 to well over $200 for the home opener, which is one of 80 planned games at Progressive Field.

HOW TO SAFELY WATCH A SOLAR ECLIPSE

The City of Cleveland said it anticipates significant traffic downtown on April 8 and encourages fans to get to the stadium early.

Less than a mile away from Progressive Field, hundreds of spectators are expected to attend a solar eclipse viewing party at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The baseball game and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are just two of hundreds of events planned from Texas to Maine as the country celebrates an occasion that won’t happen again until Aug. 23, 2044.

More than 30 million Americans are estimated to live in the path of totality, with many millions more expected to travel to the 15 states where the event will be visible.