What happens to clouds during a solar eclipse? New research may surprise you

Could low clouds interfere with your epic experience of the Great North American Solar Eclipse? Not to worry, new research shows that cumulus clouds dissipate during even partial solar eclipses.

Research published in the journal Nature, showed that the low, fluffy white clouds started to disappear when only 15% of the Sun was shaded by the Moon.

The total solar eclipse shadows part of the nation on April 8. Onlookers will flock to cities from Texas to Maine because you won't be able to watch another total solar eclipse from the U.S. until 2045. Already, Bell County, Texas, has declared a State of Emergency because the influx of people will stress the infrastructure and emergency responders.

Unfortunately, the average cloud cover in Bell County is 40% to 50% at that time of year, over a 20-year average, according to NOAA. However, travelers may not have to worry about the afternoon clouds caused by the Sun heating the Earth. Even the more stubborn clouds became less opaque.

"The time series shows that the increasing cloud cover in the morning already halted at low obscuration (blocking of the sun) fractions (~15%), happening at around 09:30 UTC (11:30 am local time where totality was around 1 p.m. local time) which was 30 minutes after the start of the eclipse," wrote authors. "Secondly, there was a ~50-minute time lag with respect to the instant of maximum obscuration (totality) at 10:52 UTC before the clouds started to return."

That means that even after the Sun partially reappears, clouds don't start forming again for almost an hour.

Why do clouds disappear with the Sun?

During an eclipse, the Moon moves in front of the Sun and blocks energy, incoming solar radiation, from hitting the Earth's surface. Just like at night, we cool down without the Sun's rays.

The visible light from the Sun is converted to heat when it is absorbed by the ground. That means the air just above the ground heats up. Hot air rises, so like a balloon, that parcel of air heats up.

The temperature generally gets colder with height, so at some point, the parcel of air can't hold all the moisture in it. That moisture condenses out of the air and makes clouds. Without the Sun and heat, air starts to sink, and the water droplets become invisible vapor again.

Research could solve climate change worries

The researchers wrote that so little is known about how solar dimming impacts clouds despite those clouds playing such a big part in the planet's heat/solar radiation balance. Their main goal was not to prove better viewing of a solar eclipse but how to cool the Earth's surface despite rising greenhouse gases and warming.

"Blocking part of the solar radiation incident (making it to the Earth) on the Earth’s (lower) atmosphere and surface is one of the proposed strategies to counteract the current and future global temperature rise, which may be inevitable if climate change mitigation efforts prove to be insufficient," wrote the authors.

"This type of (solar) geoengineering is based on placing sun shields or reflecting particles in space between the Earth and the Sun or on the injection of aerosols into the stratosphere," the study continued.

Models showed that just a 3.5% to 5% reduction in the amount of solar radiation hitting the planet "can largely undo the global temperature rise and intensified hydrological cycle (more intense storms) associated with a quadrupled pre-industrial carbon dioxide concentration."

