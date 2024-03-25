Total solar eclipse forecast shows who has best chance for clear skies on April 8th

Early forecasting for the total solar eclipse shows a higher probability of a mostly clear sky across parts of the path of totality in Texas, Arkansas and parts of New York and Maine.



On April 8th, a total solar eclipse will be visible across parts of Mexico, Canada and the U.S., from Texas to Maine . A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes. It will be the last time a total solar eclipse passes over a large part of the U.S. until 2044.

To experience the full eclipse, you'll need a pair of solar glasses and to be located along the more than 100-mile wide path during totality. A clear sky is also key to watching a total solar eclipse.

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the color-coded map below, showing areas more or less likely to be impacted by cloud cover during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

(FOX Weather)



Two weeks ahead of the eclipse, the FOX Forecast Center has high confidence that San Antonio, Dallas, Little Rock, and Paducah are less likely to have heavy cloud cover on April 8th.

"Everything in green, this is going to be your best chance to see the solar eclipse," FOX Meteorologist Adam Klotz said. "How did we get to this? Well, it's a combination of just historic climatology. These are areas where typically there's a little less cloud cover. Additionally, we're now just getting close enough that you can put some long-range forecasts into this."

Many areas in Texas are preparing for high traffic and visitors for the solar eclipse. Some counties along the path of totality have already declared states of emergency.

There is also high confidence in lower cloud cover in New York and Maine, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Chances of cloud cover begin increasing toward the middle of the eclipse path near St. Louis and Nashville.

In Chicago and Cincinnati, there is higher confidence of more widespread cloud cover during the eclipse.

U.S. viewing conditions that are expected on April 8, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



We can also look at cloud climatology data to see where clouds are more likely to cover the eclipse on April 8th. The map below shows the cloud cover averages over the past 30 years. So far, this data is lining up with the early eclipse forecast for 2024.

It's also important to note that even if it's cloudy, you will likely still see at least some of the eclipse.

Cloud cover averages on April 8 based on 30 years of data.

(FOX Weather)



A detailed forecast will be available about a week before the eclipse.