Where to see the total solar eclipse in Illinois on April 8th

Most of southern Illinois, including the city of Carbondale, will be plunged into darkness when the Moon blocks out the Sun during America’s total solar eclipse on April 8th, but even though Chicago won’t be in the path of totality, it will still be a spectacular show if the weather cooperates.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Illinois.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Illinois?

Several cities and towns in southern Illinois will be in the path of totality, starting with cities such as Cairo, Olive Branch, Grand Tower and Red Bud.

As the path of the eclipse travels from southwest to northeast, cities such as Carbondale, Mount Vernon, Harrisburg and Fairfield will also be in the path of totality before communities like Olney and Robinson near the border with Indiana are plunged into darkness.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. However, totality will last between a few seconds to over 4 minutes, depending on where you are within the 115-mile path of totality.

In Grand Tower, one of the first Illinois communities to experience the eclipse, the Moon will begin to cross in front of the Sun at 12:42 p.m. CDT. Totality will begin at 1:58 p.m. and last until 2:02 p.m.

The eclipse will then end at 3:17 p.m.

The eclipse will begin in Carbondale at 12:43 p.m. CDT, and totality will begin at 1:59 p.m.

Totality will last for 4 minutes and 9 seconds until 2:03 p.m.

The eclipse will then end at 3:18 p.m.

Robinson will be one of the final Illinois communities to enjoy the total solar eclipse on April 8th.

The eclipse will begin at 12:47 p.m. CDT, and totality will begin at 2:03 p.m. and last for 3 minutes and 39 seconds until 2:06 p.m.

The eclipse will then end at 3:20 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Illinois for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse.

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map below, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

What to know about traveling to Illinois for the 2024 solar eclipse

This is the second total solar eclipse in southern Illinois in seven years, with Carbondale again being in the path of totality.

"For a location to be in the path of two eclipses in a seven-year time span is literally unheard of," said Sarah Vanvooren, director of events and outreach at Southern Illinois University.

With lessons learned from putting on an eclipse festival seven years ago, Southern Illinois University (SIU) is preparing to host the Southern Illinois Eclipse Crossroads of America Festival from April 5-8.

NASA launched a website with other events taking place in Illinois leading up to, and on the day of, the eclipse.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?

After April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse won't happen in parts of the U.S. until 2044. According to Timeanddate.com, it will cover a swath of Canada and a small portion of the northern Plains. Another eclipse in August 2045 will cover a much larger portion of the U.S.