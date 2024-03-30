Where to see the total solar eclipse in Ohio on April 8th

From Dayton to Ashtabula, a large swath of Ohio will have a total solar eclipse viewing window from 3:08 p.m. to 3:19 p.m. ET on April 8th when the Moon blocks out the Sun, casting part of the Buckeye State into temporary darkness.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Ohio.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

HERE'S WHAT NOT TO DO DURING THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE ON APRIL 8TH

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Ohio?

The path of totality will sweep across almost the entire northern half of the state, starting just north of Cincinnati and covering large cities such as Dayton, Toledo, Akron, Mansfield and Cleveland before the shadow heads off into Ontario and western New York, just clipping the northwestern corner of Pennsylvania.

Residents and visitors in Cincinnati and Columbus will be just outside the path of totality but will see a large portion of the sun blotted out.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. However, totality will last between a few seconds to over 4 minutes, depending on where you are within the 115-mile-wide path of totality.

The first signs of the crescent of a partial eclipse in western Ohio will happen near Greenville at 1:53 p.m. ET with the last morsel of the moon blocking the sun ending at 4:29 p.m ET. in Ashtabula in northeastern Ohio.

Here are some other major cities in the path of totality:

Dayton: 2 minutes 51 seconds of totality from 3:09-3:12 p.m. ET

Toledo: 1 minute 30 seconds of totality from 3:12-3:13 p.m. ET

Akron: 2 minutes 49 seconds of totality from 3:14-3:17 p.m. ET

Cleveland: 3 minutes 49 seconds of totality from 3:13-3:17 p.m. ET

You can find more cities and times when they will in partial and total eclipse at NASA.gov

What will the weather be like in Missouri for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse .

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the color-coded map below, showing areas more or less likely to be impacted by cloud cover during the eclipse.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

(FOX Weather)



As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST SHOWS WHO HAS BEST CHANCE FOR CLEAR SKIES ON APRIL 8TH

Check back with FOX Weather for updates to the forecast as the date of the eclipse approaches, and add your viewing location to the "Events" tab in the FOX Weather app.

What to know about traveling to Ohio for the 2024 solar eclipse

Much of Ohio is gearing up for an extremely rare event. The state expects large crowds, including visitors from out of state and even out of the country, who will attend weekend festivals and watch the eclipse the following Monday.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead if they want to view the eclipse. Know where you want to be and make accommodations as early as possible.

There are 28 Ohio State Parks and wildlife areas where you can see the total eclipse. Plus several other festivals and public gatherings across Ohio are celebrating the eclipse.

INTERACTIVE MAP OF ECLIPSE-RELATED EVENTS IN OHIO

The Cleveland Guardians are opening up their gates at Progressive Field at 2 p.m. well ahead of their night game against the Chicago White Sox at 5:10 p.m. so people can be settled in the stadium before the eclipse goes full at 3:13 p.m. Less than a mile away from Progressive Field, hundreds of spectators are expected to attend a solar eclipse viewing party at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

EARLY ARRIVALS TO CLEVELAND GUARDIANS’ HOME OPENER COULD CATCH A GLIMPSE OF THE TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

No matter where you go, plan to arrive at your viewing location early and stay long after the eclipse to avoid the most traffic. Bring plenty of food, water, sunscreen and gas up your vehicle.

Print out a map or bring an Atlas. During totality and after, internet connections and cellphone networks may be overloaded.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?

After April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse won't happen in parts of the U.S. until 2044. According to Timeanddate.com, it will cover a swath of Canada and a small portion of the northern Plains. Another eclipse in August 2045 will cover a much larger portion of the U.S.