Where to see the total solar eclipse in Texas on April 8th

Texas will be the first state to experience America's total solar eclipse on April 8th when the Moon blocks out the Sun, casting major cities including Dallas and Austin in the Lone Star State into temporary darkness.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Texas.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Texas?

The path of totality will sweep across the Lone Star State from the Mexico-Texas border, beginning at Eagle Pass and exiting Texas in the northeast near the Texarkana region.

The total eclipse will be visible in major cities across Texas, including San Antonio, Austin, Waco, Dallas and Fort Worth.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. However, totality will last between a few seconds to over 4 minutes depending on where you are within the 115-mile path of totality.

The first signs of the crescent of a partial eclipse in Texas will happen near Eagle Pass at 12:10 p.m. CT with totality at 1:27 p.m. and the final partial eclipse ending at 2:51 p.m. ET.

Being just on the edge of the path of totality, San Antonio will only have 18 seconds of totality. The eclipse starts at 12:14 p.m. with totality at 1:34 p.m.

Austin will have more than 2 minutes in totality beginning at 1:36 p.m.

In Waco, totality lasts more than 4 minutes. The partial eclipse begins at 12:20 p.m. CT and totality starts at 1:36 p.m.

Being closer to the center of the path of totality, Dallas will have nearly 4 minutes of near darkness. Totality begins at 1:40 p.m. and ends at 1:44 p.m. In Fort Worth, totality also begins just after 1:40 p.m. and ends just before 1:43 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Texas for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse .

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the color-coded map below, showing areas more or less likely to be impacted by cloud cover during the eclipse.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

What to know about traveling to Texas for the 2024 solar eclipse

If you haven't already booked your hotel, rental or camping site, do that now. Many Texas State Parks are fully booked for April 8th. The Texas Travel website has a list of alternative lodging options, but those are likely to be booked up soon, too.

Search traffic for travel to Dallas has surged more than 400% ahead of the total eclipse compared to last year at the same time.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, drivers should expect heavy traffic on Texas highways and in areas near the path of totality.

Plan to arrive at your viewing location early and stay long after the eclipse to avoid the most traffic. Bring plenty of food, water, sunscreen and gas up your vehicle.

Print out a map or bring an Atlas. During totality and after, internet connections and cellphone networks may be overloaded.

When is the next total solar eclipse in Texas?

After April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse won't happen in parts of the U.S. until 2044. According to Timeanddate.com, the next time a large area of Texas will experience a solar eclipse is in 2056 with an annular solar eclipse also known as the "ring of fire" eclipse. However, a tiny part of the Texas Panhandle will experience totality in 2045 during a total solar eclipse.