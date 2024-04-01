Where to see the total solar eclipse in Indiana on April 8th

Whether it’s total or partial, the solar eclipse in Indiana is shaping up to be a spectacular show from Indianapolis to the shores of Lake Michigan and the cities and towns that border Kentucky and Illinois.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Indiana:

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Indiana?

The solar eclipse on April 8 will slice across central Indiana, plunging hundreds of thousands of people into darkness.

Total solar eclipse path for Indiana on April 8, 2024.

Residents and visitors to cities like Evansville, Terre Haute, Bloomington and Indianapolis will be in the path of totality.

Other cities, like Attica, Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Madison will remain in a partial eclipse, but it will still be an amazing show.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. However, totality will last between a few seconds to over 4 minutes, depending on where you are within the 115-mile path of totality.

The total solar eclipse will begin in Indianapolis at 1:50 p.m. EDT with totality at 3:06 p.m. and the final part of the eclipse ending at 4:23 p.m.

During the solar eclipse, Indianapolis will experience 3 minutes and 51 seconds of totality.

This image shows information for the total solar eclipse in Indianapolis on April 8, 2024.

In Terre Haute, the eclipse will begin at 1:48 p.m. EDT, with totality at 3:04 p.m. and the eclipse ending at 4:41 p.m.

During the eclipse, Terre Haute will experience 3 minutes and 3 seconds of totality.

Fort Wayne won’t be in the path of totality, but with 99.9% coverage, it’s close enough to still be a spectacular event.

The eclipse will begin in Fort Wayne at 1:54 p.m., with maximum coverage at 3:10 p.m.

The eclipse will then end at 4:24 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Indiana for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse .

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map above, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

Check back with FOX Weather for updates to the forecast as the date of the eclipse approaches, and add your viewing location to the "Events" tab in the FOX Weather app .

What to know about traveling to Indiana for the 2024 solar eclipse

Events will be held across Indiana for the total solar eclipse on April 8, including at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Zoo.

Indy.gov has a webpage dedicated to events taking place before and during the solar eclipse.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?

After April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse won't happen in parts of the U.S. until 2044. According to Timeanddate.com, it will cover a swath of Canada and a small portion of the northern Plains. Another eclipse in August 2045 will cover a much larger portion of the U.S.