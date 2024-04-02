Where to see the total solar eclipse in Vermont on April 8th

New England will be among the last places in the U.S. to experience the total solar eclipse on April 8, and northern Vermont, including Burlington, is in for a great show.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Vermont:

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Vermont?

Northern Vermont is the place to be during the solar eclipse if you’re looking to be in the path of totality on April 8.

Cities that are in the path of totality include Burlington, Waterbury, St. Albans and Island Pond.

Total solar eclipse path for Vermont on April 8, 2024.

And while central and southern Vermont won’t be in the path of totality, most of the Sun will be covered by the moon on April 8.

Cities that will enjoy a partial eclipse on April 8 include Rutland and Brattleboro.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. However, totality will last between a few seconds to over 4 minutes, depending on where you are within the 115-mile path of totality.

The total solar eclipse will begin in Burlington at 2:14 p.m. EDT with totality starting at 3:26 p.m. and the eclipse ending at 4:37 p.m.

When totality begins in Burlington, it will last for 3 minutes and 16 seconds.

This image shows information for the total solar eclipse in Burlington, Vermont, on April 8, 2024.

The eclipse will begin in Waterbury at 2:14 p.m. EDT with totality starting at 3:27 p.m. and the eclipse ending at 4:37 p.m.

Totality will last for 2 minutes and 27 seconds in Waterbury.

Most of the Sun will be obscured in Rutland during the eclipse, but the city is not in the path of totality.

The eclipse will begin at 2:14 p.m., with maximum coverage of 99.1% at 3:27 p.m. The eclipse will end at 4:37 p.m.

The eclipse starts in Brattleboro at the same time, 2:14 p.m., with maximum coverage of 96.1% at 3:28 p.m. The eclipse ends at 4:37 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Vermont for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map above, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

Check back with FOX Weather for updates to the forecast as the date of the eclipse approaches, and add your viewing location to the "Events" tab in the FOX Weather app.

What to know about traveling to Vermont for the 2024 solar eclipse

Vermont has set up a website that has plenty of resources for those headed to the Green Mountain State for the total solar eclipse on April 8, including finding a place to stay (although time is running out to find a hotel or Airbnb), travel information and event information.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?

After April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse won't happen in parts of the U.S. until 2044. According to Timeanddate.com, it will cover a swath of Canada and a small portion of the northern Plains. Another eclipse in August 2045 will cover a much larger portion of the U.S.