Where to see the total solar eclipse in Oklahoma on April 8th

Oklahoma is among the first states to experience America's total solar eclipse on April 8th when the Moon blocks out the Sun, casting cities from Idabel to Heavener in the Sooner State into temporary darkness.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Oklahoma.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Oklahoma?

The path of totality will cut through the state's southeastern corner near the Texas-Oklahoma border. For the rest of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, people will experience a partial solar eclipse.

The total eclipse will be visible in Idabel, Hugo, Fort Towson, Boswell and Heavener in Oklahoma.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. The partial eclipse in Oklahoma begins just before 12:30 p.m. CT and ends at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma City will be under a 93% partial eclipse at 1:45 p.m., and Tulsa will experience a more than 95% eclipse of the Sun at 1:48 p.m. While much of the Sun is blocked, you must keep your eclipse glasses on the entire time in both cities.

Totality, when the Sun's face is completely blocked by the Moon, begins at 1:45 p.m. in Boswell, lasting for just over 2 minutes.

In Idabel, totality lasts more than 4 minutes, beginning 25 seconds after 1:45 p.m.

Before the eclipse passes through Oklahoma completely, Poteau will experience a brief 1-minute total solar eclipse at 1:49 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse.

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map below, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

South-central U.S. eclipse forecast.

(FOX Weather)



What to know about traveling to Oklahoma for the 2024 solar eclipse

Oklahoma state officials are expecting anywhere between 17,000 and 66,000 visitors to watch the solar eclipse in the Sooner State.

"The large influx of visitors to southeastern Oklahoma could overwhelm and backup the area's road systems. The major highways in the area are US-70, US-259, and State Highway 3. These roads are mostly two-lane highways passing through small towns," Oklahoma's eclipse website states.

According to the Oklahoma State Parks, parks across the state will have eclipse viewing from 75% to 100% totality.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has created an eclipse map with information on road closures and traffic.

Print out a map or bring an Atlas. During totality and after, internet connections and cellphone networks may be overloaded.

Plan to arrive at your viewing location early and stay long after the eclipse to avoid the most traffic. Bring plenty of food, water and sunscreen, and gas up your vehicle.

When is the next solar eclipse in Oklahoma?

After April 8, 2024, parts of Oklahoma will have to wait decades for another total solar eclipse.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 2044 will only bring totality to parts of Montana and the Dakotas. The 2044 celestial event will bring a partial eclipse to Oklahoma.

According to timeanddate.com, Oklahoma will see an annular eclipse on Jan. 26, 2048. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun while at its farthest point from the globe.