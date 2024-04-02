Where to see the total solar eclipse in Maine on April 8th

Millions of people from Texas to the U.S.-Canada border will be in the path of totality during America's total solar eclipse on April 8th, and northern Maine will be the last stop on its journey across the country.

Here’s what you need to know about viewing the eclipse in Maine:

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun for several minutes.

From partial eclipse through totality, the process takes several hours. The final moments before totality include displays of light known as Baily's Beads and the Diamond Ring caused by the pock-marked surface of the Moon.

Where can I see the total solar eclipse in Maine?

Total solar eclipse path for Maine on April 8, 2024.

Cities closer to the coast will miss out on the path of totality, so that means people in the Pine Tree State will have to head north if they want to experience the darkness during the daytime.

There are several options for people to experience the path of totality in Maine, including the cities of Rangeley, Kingfield, Greenville, Millinocket, Caribou, Presque Isle and Houlton.

But if you’re unable to be in those locations, have no fear. Cities like Portland, Lewiston, Augusta, Bangor, Bar Harbor and Van Buren will still have a great eclipse experience on April 8th.

What time is the solar eclipse in 2024?

A total solar eclipse is an hours-long event from partial eclipse through totality and partial eclipse again. However, totality will last between a few seconds to over 4 minutes, depending on where you are within the 115-mile path of totality.

Rangeley will be among the first locations in Maine to experience the total solar eclipse on April 8th.

The eclipse will begin there at 2:18 p.m. EDT, with totality starting at 3:29 p.m. The eclipse will then end at 4:39 p.m.

When totality begins in Rangeley, it will last for 2 minutes and 29 seconds.

This image shows information for the total solar eclipse in Caribou, Maine, on April 8, 2024.

And one of the last locations in the U.S. to experience the total solar eclipse on April 8th will be Caribou.

The eclipse will begin at 2:29 p.m. EDT, and totality will start at 3:32 p.m. The eclipse will then end at 4:40 p.m.

When totality begins in Caribou, it will last for 2 minutes and 10 seconds, ending at 3:34 p.m.

What will the weather be like in Maine for the eclipse?

A clear sky is key to watching a total solar eclipse.

The eclipse cloud cover forecast from FOX Weather.

The FOX Forecast Center has put together the cloud cover forecast shown on the map above, showing areas with an overcast sky, many clouds or few clouds during the eclipse. As the eclipse nears, computer forecast models will improve and be able to give forecasters a better idea of what the sky will look like on the big day.

Check back with FOX Weather for updates to the forecast as the date of the eclipse approaches, and add your viewing location to the "Events" tab in the FOX Weather app.

What to know about traveling to Maine for the 2024 solar eclipse

For people flying into Maine's Portland International Jetport (PWM) for the eclipse, they'll be met with an out-of-this world exhibit featuring the second-largest piece of Moon rock on Earth.

From there, events will be held all over the state to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8th.

The state of Maine has a website with tons of resources for residents and visitors to safely enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime event.

When is the next total solar eclipse in the US?

After April 8, 2024, the next total solar eclipse won't happen in parts of the U.S. until 2044. According to Timeanddate.com, it will cover a swath of Canada and a small portion of the northern Plains. Another eclipse in August 2045 will cover a much larger portion of the U.S.