What is hypothermia?

A dangerous blizzard walloping parts of the county this week will usher in bitterly cold, life-threatening temperatures to millions, bringing a concern for hypothermia – a severe health condition when your body temperature drops below 95 degrees.

Hypothermia often occurs at cold temperatures, but you can still be susceptible at temperatures as warm as 60 degrees, particularly in water or if you're outside for an extended period of time and not dress appropriately for the conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Although everyone needs to be careful, most people who die of hypothermia every year are seniors, according to the National Institute of Aging.

What are the warning signs?

If your temperature drops, you could start to feel sluggish or can't think clearly.

Fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and exhaustion are also symptoms of hypothermia. Infants will also seem to have low energy and have bright red, cold skin.

See a doctor immediately or go to a hospital if you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms. It's better to be overly cautious than to ignore vital warning signs.

How you can prevent hypothermia

There are several ways to prevent hypothermia, but the most important is staying warm and dry. Make sure to dress in layers when you're outside in cold weather, and if your clothes get wet, you need to change into something warmer. Wear a hat outdoors to protect your head and to prevent frostbite.

Make sure the temperature inside your home is comfortable. Remember, you can get hypothermia in temperatures as warm as 60 degrees.

It's also essential to ask your doctor if any medications you take daily can increase your risk of hypothermia.

If you're with someone who may have hypothermia, call an ambulance. The National Weather Service says the next thing you can do is lie close to the person and cover yourselves with thick blankets. The warmer you get, the warmer the other person will get.