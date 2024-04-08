Watch: Lunar shadow races across America during solar eclipse as seen on NOAA satellite

One of the best views of the shadow of the total solar eclipse moving across the U.S. on Monday was seen by NOAA's GOES weather satellite.

A total solar eclipse brought stunning views to parts of the U.S. from Texas to Maine, plunging a 115-mile-wide path of totality into temporary darkness.

AMERICA’S TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE DAZZLES COUNTRY AS MILLIONS SCRAMBLE TO FIND BEST VIEW

Even though cloud cover blocked the views for some on the ground, including in Rochester, New York, clouds were no match for NOAA's powerful eyes in space watching the weather.

Timelapse video by NOAA's GOES East satellite shows the shadow cast by the Moon covering the Sun's face as it races across North America on Monday.

The total eclipse started in Mexico before totality reached Texas and then quickly moved northeast before exiting into Atlantic Canada.

In Omaha, even the partial eclipse cast a deep shadow across the Midwest.

GOES-East also captured the partial eclipse over Hawaii, where Honolulu saw a maximum 17.7% eclipse.

Some of the best views on the ground were in Dallas, Cleveland and Indianapolis, where eclipse watchers were worried about clouds. GOES-East tracked the clouds moving across the region and the Moon's shadow.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the continental U.S. won't happen until 2044, but it will only be visible in parts of Montana, South Dakota and North Dakota.