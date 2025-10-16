Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 150 million Americans in 40 states threatened by cross-country storm

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Cross-country storm brings severe weather threat to central US, soaking rain to Northeast

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a potent fall cross-country storm that will cover 40 states and bring severe weather to the central U.S. and days of heavy rain to the Northeast this weekend and into early next week.

The storm is currently working its way east through the Rockies after dropping record-setting rain on California earlier in the week and heavy snow in the Sierra.

The Midwest will see heavy rain by Friday, while the Ozarks and Mississippi Valley will have to contend with a severe weather threat in addition to the rain before the system reaches the Northeast by Sunday.

An overview of the cross-country storm.

(FOX Weather)



Storms packing damaging winds, tornadoes could slam cities from Ozarks to Mississippi Valley this weekend

A potentially dangerous severe weather threat is brewing for the Ozarks and Mississippi Valley this weekend as the cross-country storm could fire off thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes.

More than 30 million people from Texas to Ohio will be at risk of severe weather on Saturday. Among those, some 6 million people from northeastern Texas to southwestern Illinois have been placed in a Level 2 out of 5 severe thunderstorm threat, including cities like Shreveport in Louisiana, Little Rock and Fort Smith in Arkansas, Memphis in Tennessee and Springfield in Missouri.

The severe storm threat on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Northern Lights possible as multiple eruptions from Sun trigger geomagnetic storm

Multiple eruptions from the Sun will create possible displays of Northern Lights in the U.S. this week, with ongoing impacts heading into the weekend.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is forecasting a moderate, Level 2 out of 5, geomagnetic storm for Thursday night, with Northern Lights visible across the northern tier and Upper Midwest from New York to Idaho. The SWPC uses a nine-point scale known as the KP index to rate geomagnetic storm intensity. With the current forecast, the KP index could reach 5.67, producing active auroras.

Watch this: California dog rescued after being trapped by floodwater

One small pup is now safe and sound after firefighters saved her from a flooded channel in Southern California.

The pup, which is believed to be either a pug or French Bulldog mix, was found stranded on a pile of vegetation and debris surrounded by fast, rising currents of floodwater, according to officials.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.