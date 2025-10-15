Northern Lights possible as multiple eruptions from Sun trigger geomagnetic storm

Multiple eruptions from the Sun will create possible displays of Northern Lights in the U.S. this week, with ongoing impacts heading into the weekend.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is tracking multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs), explosions of plasma and magnetic fields, that happened earlier this week. When these charged particles arrive at Earth, it’s what causes a geomagnetic storm and corresponding Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights.

While some CMEs can take several days to arrive at Earth, others can arrive in as fast as 15 hours, according to the SWPC. In this situation, with multiple CMEs, there is a domino effect, which could amplify impacts to Earth if they arrive one right after the other.

The SWPC is forecasting a moderate, Level 2 out of 5, geomagnetic storm for Tuesday night, with Northern Lights visible across the northern tier and Upper Midwest from New York to Idaho. The SWPC uses a nine-point scale known as the KP index to rate geomagnetic storm intensity. With the current forecast, the KP index could reach 5.67, producing active auroras.

Geomagnetic storming could continue as those ripple effects from CMEs continue to roll in, with a minor, Level 1 out of 5, solar storm possible on Friday.

The SWPC is tracking activity from several sunspot groups seen below, contributing to a period of active space weather.

Satellite imagery shows Sunspot group 4246 developing and quickly growing over the past five days.

"Space weather picks up in a big way," Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov wrote on X.

Skov said that Sunspot region 4246 is responsible for the latest round of solar storms headed our way, and several other regions are becoming more active with solar flares, radio blackouts and more solar storms possible.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, New England and the Northeast may have the best chances to view the dazzling aurora lights on Thursday night. Cloud cover may block the view for millions.

To view the Northern Lights, find a dark location away from artificial light sources and look north. If the lights aren't visible, but you are in the viewing area below, try looking through the night mode on your smartphone.