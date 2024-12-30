New Year’s Eve strong geomagnetic storm could trigger displays of Northern Lights across US

After a bevy of solar activity, the Earth will begin the new year with geomagnetic storms and possible displays of Aurora lights as far south as the Midwest.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) and NASA satellites have been monitoring recent activity of strong solar flares, which originate from sunspot regions.

"A flurry of activity occurred the weekend of 28-29 December as active regions and (sun) spot groups became unstable," the SWPC said.

NOAA's Solar Ultraviolet Imager captured three strong (X-class) solar flares on Dec. 29.

The SWPC said the Sun erupted a "litany" of minor to strong flares with associated coronal mass ejections (CME). So far, only two CMEs are forecast to arrive at Earth just in time to ring in the new year. As a result, the SWPC issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch through Jan. 1.

The SWPC rates solar storms on a five-level scale , with five being the most extreme and rarest space weather conditions. Strong, Level 3 out of 5, geomagnetic storms are possible on Tuesday, and minor Level 1 storming is forecast for New Year's Day. However, space weather forecasters are considering upgrading the watch to a Level 2.

"SWPC forecasters have a fair level of confidence in some measure of Earth effectual components and general timing windows of these two particular CMEs, however, as is usual with these events, intensity is less certain," the SWPC said. "We will not know the true potential of geomagnetic disturbance levels of response until the CME(s) arrive 1 million miles from Earth (when they will be about 30-60 minutes from reaching our planet) and their structure and intensity can be measured by our solar wind observatories - NOAA DSCOVR and NASA ACE spacecraft."

Strong geomagnetic storms are not frequent but not uncommon. A strong solar storm can produce Northern Lights as far south of the North Pole as Illinois and Oregon. Those across the Northern U.S. could be in for a good show in addition to fireworks on Tuesday.

One potential benefit of the timing of the space weather event is that aurora chasers have a new Moon on their side. On Dec. 30, a rare second new Moon of the month, known as a Black Moon, will rise. With no moonlight to interfere, skygazers hoping to spot aurora lights or far-away planets will have a better chance.

To spot the Northern Lights, move as far away from city lights as you can. If the aurora lights aren't visible to the naked eye, check your smartphone camera, and you might be surprised by what you see.