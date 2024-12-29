Rare Black Moon to rise as 2024 comes to an end

A rare Black Moon will rise at the end of the year, and it will give both professional and amateur astronomers a great opportunity to view some far-away celestial bodies.

A Black Moon is the term used to describe the second new Moon in the same calendar month, according to TimeAndDate.com. According to NASA, a new Moon is the lunar phase when the illuminated side of the Moon faces the Sun and the night side faces Earth.

The Black Moon, which is also sometimes called an invisible Moon, will rise on Dec. 30. The Moon will gradually become more visible as it heads to the first-quarter stage by Jan. 6.

During a new Moon, the dark side faces Earth because the Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun. Another example would be during a solar eclipse when a new Moon crosses the face of the sun. During this process, the Moon's shadow is cast over the Earth.

New Moon nights are ideal for astronomers because of the lack of moonlight. It makes objects that are usually difficult to view become much clearer in the sky.

This event is an opportunity for stargazers to view stars, constellations and planets very clearly. This includes planets such as Venus, Saturn, Jupiter and Mercury.