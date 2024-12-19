Search
Earth & Space
Published

Why 2024 was a big deal for the Sun

A look back at all the big moments for the Sun in 2024, including powerful solar flares, aurora lights, solar maximum and the total solar eclipse. Arcfield chief scientist and space weather expert Geoff Crowley helps break down the Sun's biggest impacts from this year.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Millions around the world treated to intense Northern Lights displays

From a total solar eclipse to a near-global Northern Lights display, it was a big year for the Sun and the impacts of space weather on Earth.

The Sun is always the center of attention in our solar system, but 2024 was unique for a number of events that unfolded throughout the year – some we knew were coming and others that surprised us.

Total solar eclipse wows North America

Kendall Smith and Robert Ray take us to Indianapolis, Indiana while the Sun slips behind the shadow of the Moon.  07:27

'The cheers are beginning': 50,000 visitors cheer on the solar eclipse at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kendall Smith and Robert Ray take us to Indianapolis, Indiana while the Sun slips behind the shadow of the Moon. 

Early in the year, the Sun was the true star of the show for April's Great American Eclipse. FOX Weather covered totality live with crews from Texas to Maine as the Moon’s shadow eclipsed the Sun for several minutes and put on a dazzling show with partial eclipse conditions visible across the continental U.S. 

    A woman and child take in the partial solar eclipse outside of the Fiserv Forum on April 08, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    Spectators look at the solar eclipse through protective eyewear on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2024 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

    Spectators look at the solar eclipse through protective eyewear on the football field at Bowling Green State University on April 8, 2024 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

    People wear glasses to see the solar eclipse near Fox News Channel Studios on April 08, 2024 in New York City.

    A view of total solar eclipse from the southeast part of the country, not to be repeated until 20 years later, in West Frankfort, Illinois, United States on April 8, 2024.

  • 2024 Indy Motor Speedway Solar Eclipse
    The eclipse hits totality over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, United States on April 08, 2024.

    Passengers aboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania crouch down to try and catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse as the plane passes through the path of totality on April 08, 2024 in flight to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

  • A woman looks up at the sun through protective eyewear during a solar eclipse in Austin, Texas on April 8, 2024.
    A woman looks up at the sun through protective eyewear during a solar eclipse in Austin, Texas on April 8, 2024.

  • Service dogs wear goggles before boarding Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which passed through the path of totality on April 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
    Service dogs wear goggles before boarding Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which passed through the path of totality on April 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

  • Passengers try on solar eclipse glasses aboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which will pass through the path of totality on April 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
    Passengers try on solar eclipse glasses aboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which will pass through the path of totality on April 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

  • People watch the eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Houlton, Maine.
    People watch the eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Houlton, Maine.

    The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, in Bloomington, Indiana, on April 8, 2024.

  • Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
    The diamond ring effect as well as Bailey's Beads are seen as the moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.

  • The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls
    The moon eclipses the sun during a total solar eclipse across North America, at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York, on April 8, 2024.

  • Total Solar Eclipse Stretches Across North America From Mexico To Canada
    Couples view the solar eclipse during totality at a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival on April 8, 2024 in Russellville, Arkansas.

Preparations for the eclipse started months – and even years – in advance for those hoping to witness the few minutes of totality. Americans enjoyed the solar event, with celebrations across the country ranging from group weddings to proposals, festivals and lots of science. 

The next time a large part of the U.S. will be in the path of totality is in 2045 when an eclipse passes from the Pacific Northwest to the Southeast

Solar Maximum arrives

Images from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory highlight the appearance of the Sun at solar minimum (left, Dec. 2019) versus solar maximum (right, May 2024). These images are in the 171 wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light, which reveals the active regions on the Sun that are more common during solar maximum. (Video: NASA/SDO) 00:15

What the Sun looks like at Solar Maximum

Images from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory highlight the appearance of the Sun at solar minimum (left, Dec. 2019) versus solar maximum (right, May 2024). These images are in the 171 wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light, which reveals the active regions on the Sun that are more common during solar maximum. (Video: NASA/SDO)

In October, the Sun reached a period of peak activity in an 11-year cycle known as the Solar Maximum, marked by recent geomagnetic storms and near-global aurora light displays.

Solar Cycle 25 has been ongoing, and scientists with NOAA and NASA have been tracking sunspots to determine and predict solar activity. The past two years marked the active phase of the solar cycle with a higher number of sunspots. 

According to Arcfield chief scientist and space weather expert Geoff Crowley, this period of increased activity doesn't just stop once the Solar Maximum is reached. 

"We usually think of the solar maximum lasting for about a year," Crowley said. "Throughout 2025, we're going to see a lot of activity."

Northern Lights dazzle during strongest solar storm in 21 years

In May, millions of people who can't normally see some of the most beautiful impacts of space weather were treated to a vibrant show of Aurora Borealis, or the Northern Lights. 

On May 10, NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said "extreme" Level 5 out of 5 geomagnetic storm conditions were observed for the first time in 21 years. 

The Northern Lights were seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday night, May 10, 2024.

The Northern Lights were seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Friday night, May 10, 2024.

(Luke Culver / FOX Weather)

The biggest space weather event of the year unfolded over several days, producing Northern Lights as far south as Florida

"A lot of people are still talking about that storm, trying to understand what happened and what the impacts were. So that was really, really huge," Crowley said. 

In October, another severe geomagnetic storm produced Northern Lights even down in the Southeast.

Crowley said it's possible these solar storm events will continue for several years.

"It turns out that a lot of the major (solar) storms occur on the downside of the solar cycle," he said. "I could imagine in the next two or three years, there's going to be some major solar activity that we need to be aware of."

Increasing space weather impacts

The same powerful charged particles from the Sun responsible for beautiful dancing lights can negatively impact satellites, GPS, high-frequency radio, air travel and the power grid. 

Crowley said that Earth's infrastructure and space satellites were largely spared from losses during the strongest geomagnetic storm in 20 years, with some exceptions. 

Some of the biggest impacts of space weather this year were the GPS systems used by the agricultural industry for planting. The biggest solar storm of the year happened in May during the planting season for many crops. 

"In some cases, there's not even a farmer sitting in the tractor. It's all automated. And so during the storm, there was a loss of accuracy of GPS," Crowley said. 

Farmers planted less corn and other crops during the May storm. Crowley estimated the current loss to the agricultural community because of the GPS problems at $500 million. 

Starlink SpaceX

FILE PHOTO: Starlink SpaceX during deployment.

(SpaceX / FOX Weather)

Another concern during the solar storm events was the increased drag created on satellites in low-Earth orbit. During a major geomagnetic storm, satellite operators lose the ability to predict the satellite's orbit or location.

"They were fortunate that there were no collisions because they really couldn't predict whether collisions are going to happen very accurately," Crowley said.

After launching a batch of Starlink satellites during a geomagnetic event in 2022 and losing 40 satellites, SpaceX raised its orbit to prevent the drag from being so extreme that the satellite propulsion systems could not overcome it. 

Since the last extreme geomagnetic storm, our world has become increasingly dependent on services that can be impacted by space weather. Crowley said many industries in the U.S. have taken steps to prevent outages and impacts. 

"The space weather community is really feeling good about the fact that we've been able to learn so much about storms and that there have been mitigation procedures put in place by some of the industries, in particular the electric power grid industry and the aviation industry," he said.

Touching the Sun

Once more, the Sun will received renewed attention at the end of 2024 when NASA's Parker Solar Probe "kissed" the surface of the Sun, becoming closer than any other human-made object before. 

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe has been slowly closing the distance to the Sun and will reach within 3.8 million miles of our star on Dec. 24. 

This image shows a massive solar flare exploding from the Sun on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

This image shows a massive solar flare exploding from the Sun on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

(@NASASun/X / NASA)

To study the Sun at this distance, the Parker Solar Probe is a 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite shield built to withstand 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit. 

During its closest approach on Christmas Eve, the spacecraft dove through plumes of plasma still attached to the Sun. According to NASA, this is close enough to pass inside a solar eruption, similar to a surfer duck-diving under an ocean wave.

