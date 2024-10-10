Northern Lights visible in rare, widespread show from NYC to South as severe geomagnetic storm roars to life

NEW YORK — A strong solar storm has brought a brilliant eruption of the Northern Lights that could maybe rival the dazzling global display of May 10.

Reports of skies lit afire in color along the Eastern Time Zone where the sun had already set stretched from Boston through New York City, Washington, DC and even into the Southeast.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center says there is currently a Level 4 "Severe" Geomagnetic Storm and may at times reach Level 5 "Extreme" levels on Thursday night, which would match the alert level from May 10’s storm that sparked near global auroras.

For best viewing conditions, find a place away from city lights with a clear view of the northern horizon. Though some of the more intense displays in the northern latitudes may see the lights spread overhead and even shine through some light pollution. Having a camera that can film with longer exposures will yield spectacular photos.

Geomagnetic effects could have impact on hurricane recovery

The solar storm is forecast to continue through Friday after impacts from a coronal mass ejection began arriving to Earth on Thursday.

The SWPC has been in contact with FEMA and state agencies involved in disaster recovery efforts because these storms could impact ongoing work across the Southeast from Hurricanes Milton and Helene . Geomagnetic storms and radiation from the Sun can affect the power grid, as well as GPS and radio blackouts and impacts on satellites.

"This storm could impact ongoing recovery efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton in several critical ways," the SPWC said.