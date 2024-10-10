Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Northern Lights visible in rare, widespread show from NYC to South as severe geomagnetic storm roars to life

Reports of skies lit afire in color along the Eastern Time Zone where the sun had already set stretched for Boston through New York City, Washington, DC and even into the Southeast.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Dancing across the skies in vibrant ribbons of color, auroras are one of nature’s most magnificent natural phenomena. 02:16

What is an aurora? The northern lights explained

Dancing across the skies in vibrant ribbons of color, auroras are one of nature’s most magnificent natural phenomena.

NEW YORK — A strong solar storm has brought a brilliant eruption of the Northern Lights that could maybe rival the dazzling global display of May 10.

Reports of skies lit afire in color along the Eastern Time Zone where the sun had already set stretched from Boston through New York City, Washington, DC and even into the Southeast.

7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center says there is currently a Level 4 "Severe" Geomagnetic Storm and may at times reach Level 5 "Extreme" levels on Thursday night, which would match the alert level from May 10’s storm that sparked near global auroras.

  • A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm.
    Image 1 of 16

    A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. ( )

  • Northern Lights in Portland, Maine
    Image 2 of 16

    Northern Lights in Portland, Maine (Juliette Hitchen)

  • Northern Lights in Randolph, NJ
    Image 3 of 16

    Northern Lights in Randolph, NJ (Katie Mchugh)

  • A view of the Northern lights from the New York National Weather Service Office taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm.
    Image 4 of 16

    A view of the Northern lights from the New York National Weather Service Office taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. ( )

  • Northern Lights in Portland, Maine
    Image 5 of 16

    Northern Lights in Portland, Maine (Juliette Hitchen)

  • A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm.
    Image 6 of 16

    A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. ( )

  • Northern Lights in Portland, Maine
    Image 7 of 16

    Northern Lights in Portland, Maine (Juliette Hitchen)

  • Northern Lights in Union Beach, NJ
    Image 8 of 16

    Northern Lights in Union Beach, NJ (@tomgradymedia)

  • Aurora lights seen from Lindenhurst, New York on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe geomagnetic storm.
    Image 9 of 16

    Aurora lights seen from Lindenhurst, New York on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe geomagnetic storm. (Seth Darling)

  • Image 10 of 16

    Aurora lights seen from Lindenhurst, New York on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe geomagnetic storm. (Seth Darling)

  • A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm.
    Image 11 of 16

    A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. ( )

  • A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm.
    Image 12 of 16

    A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. ( )

  • Aurora lights seen from Burlington, North Carolina during a severe geomagnetic storm on Oct. 10, 2024.
    Image 13 of 16

    Aurora lights seen from Burlington, North Carolina during a severe geomagnetic storm on Oct. 10, 2024. (Elizabeth Tate)

  • A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm.
    Image 14 of 16

    A view of the Northern lights from Berkshire, New York taken on Oct. 10, 2024 during a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm. ( )

  • Northern Lights in Union Beach, NJ
    Image 15 of 16

    Northern Lights in Union Beach, NJ (@tomgradymedia)

  • Northern Lights in Portland, Maine
    Image 16 of 16

    Northern Lights in Portland, Maine (Juliette Hitchen)

For best viewing conditions, find a place away from city lights with a clear view of the northern horizon. Though some of the more intense displays in the northern latitudes may see the lights spread overhead and even shine through some light pollution.  Having a camera that can film with longer exposures will yield spectacular photos.

Geomagnetic effects could have impact on hurricane recovery

The solar storm is forecast to continue through Friday after impacts from a coronal mass ejection began arriving to Earth on Thursday. 

The SWPC has been in contact with FEMA and state agencies involved in disaster recovery efforts because these storms could impact ongoing work across the Southeast from Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Geomagnetic storms and radiation from the Sun can affect the power grid, as well as GPS and radio blackouts and impacts on satellites. 

"This storm could impact ongoing recovery efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton in several critical ways," the SPWC said. 

Tags
Loading...