Hurricane Milton carves path of deadly destruction across Florida as power outages skyrocket over 1.5 million

TAMPA, Fla. – Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday evening south of Tampa near Sarasota, Florida, packing damaging winds, knocking power out to more than 1 million customers and triggering a significant tornado outbreak in the Sunshine State.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, located along the state's east coast, reported "multiple fatalities" associated with several tornadoes that rolled through.

FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPERS RESCUE DOG TIED TO POLE DURING HURRICANE MILTON

Gusts reached 95 mph in St. Petersburg, 87 mph in Palm Harbor and 77 mph in Davenport before the hurricane made landfall. A gust of 92 mph was also recorded in West Palm Beach, likely due to proximity to a tornado.

The National Hurricane Center said Siesta Key had sustained winds of 73 mph and a gust to 102 mph at the pier, and not far away, a 102 mph wind gust was reported in Sarasota.

next Image 1 of 9

prev next Image 2 of 9

prev next Image 3 of 9

prev next Image 4 of 9

prev next Image 5 of 9

prev next Image 6 of 9

prev next Image 7 of 9

prev next Image 8 of 9

prev Image 9 of 9

The hurricane’s power caused the National Hurricane Center and local National Weather Service offices to warn of a life-threatening storm surge that in some communities was forecast to eclipse records set during the 1920s.

Due to the synoptic setup, which was a bit unusual for October, upper-level winds helped to broaden the hurricane’s width in the moments before landfall but also led to substantial weakening.

The once Category 5 hurricane formed in the Bay of Campeche on Oct. 5 and rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane within the system’s first 72 hours as a cyclone.

Milton’s intensity made it the fifth-strongest cyclone on record in the Atlantic basin, only falling short of records held by Wilma (2005), Gilbert (1988) Labor Day (1935) and Rita (2005).

Florida impacts expected to continue through Thursday

The storm system continues to race through Central Florida and is expected to emerge out over the Atlantic on Thursday.

During the period between landfall and Milton reemerging out over the Atlantic Ocean, central and northern Florida will experience the worst of what the storm has left to offer.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued around the Tampa metro after more than 10" of rain was reported in less than 3 hours.

Hurricane-force wind gusts and an additional 5-10 inches of rainfall is expected along the Interstate 4 corridor.

Due to the combination of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, more than 900,000 outages were reported across the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

A modest storm surge of 3-5 feet is also anticipated from the First Coast to the Space Coast, which will cause flooding during times of high tides and significant beach erosion.

Shelters were opened from Jacksonville along the Treasure Coast for both local residents and evacuees from the opposite coast.

TRACKING HURRICANE MILTON: LIVE RADAR, POWER OUTAGES AND MORE

Power Outages in Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane Milton spawns historic tornado outbreak in Florida

In addition to the hurricane-force winds and storm surge, Milton has triggered a historic and record-breaking tornado outbreak.

More than 140 Tornado Warnings were issued across Central and South Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton's powerful outer bands found an atmosphere ripe for tornadic development.

Stunning videos from Florida Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 75 in Alligator Alley between Broward and Palm Beach counties captured the destructive force of Milton's extreme weather in the state. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell happened upon tornado damage in Fort Myers.

At least one person was seen being taken away via ambulance, as trees and debris littered roadways.

First responders were also seen going from



The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, located along the state's east coast, reported "multiple fatalities" associated with several tornadoes that rolled through.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER | DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows active Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches.

(FOX Weather)



WATCH: TORNADO OUTBREAK SPAWNS FROM HURRICANE MILTON AS FUNNEL CLOUDS SWIRL IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The National Weather Service office in Miami had issued more than 50 Tornado Warnings as of Wednesday afternoon, breaking its record for the most issued in a single day. The previous record was set during an outbreak from Hurricane Ian two years ago.