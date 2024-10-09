Fort Myers tornado reported as Milton spawns outbreak in Florida ahead of landfall

As if historic storm surge and hurricane-force winds weren’t enough, residents of Fort Myers had to deal with even more crazy weather from Milton as a tornado was said to have plowed a neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple reports say a tornado was spotted moving through Fort Myers in some of Hurricane Milton's initial bands.

FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell said she found some potential tornado damage on Daniels Parkway.

The street was lined with large, snapped trees and debris scattered along the road.

The twister seen in Fort Myers was just one of the many seen during Wednesday’s tornado outbreak spawned by Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.