Fort Myers tornado reported as Milton spawns outbreak in Florida ahead of landfall

As if historic storm surge and hurricane-force winds weren’t enough, residents of Fort Myers had to deal with even more crazy weather from Milton as a tornado was said to have plowed a neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

A dangerous tornado was seen in Clewiston, Florida, on Wednesday morning as outer bands of Hurricane Milton impact the state ahead of landfall.

Dangerous tornado from outer bands of Hurricane Milton seen in Clewiston, Florida

A dangerous tornado was seen in Clewiston, Florida, on Wednesday morning as outer bands of Hurricane Milton impact the state ahead of landfall.

Multiple reports say a tornado was spotted moving through Fort Myers in some of Hurricane Milton's initial bands. 

  • Potential tornado damage spotted in Fort Myers, Florida.
    Potential tornado damage spotted in Fort Myers, Florida.  (Brandy Campbell)

  • Potential tornado damage spotted in Fort Myers, Florida.
    Potential tornado damage spotted in Fort Myers, Florida.  (Brandy Campbell)

FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell said she found some potential tornado damage on Daniels Parkway. 

The street was lined with large, snapped trees and debris scattered along the road. 

Florida's I-75 hit by tornado Wednesday as outer bands of Milton arrive

The twister seen in Fort Myers was just one of the many seen during Wednesday’s tornado outbreak spawned by Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. 

