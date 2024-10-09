Watch: Tornado spotted crossing I-75 in South Florida during Hurricane Milton

MIAMI – Outer bands of Hurricane Milton are already impacting Florida ahead of landfall, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds and tornadoes.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Central and South Florida, warning that multiple tornadoes are likely to develop across the region.

Several Tornado Warnings have already been issued on Wednesday morning, and this threat is expected to persist throughout the day and into the night. As Milton's rain bands move inland, supercell thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes, including those rated EF-2 or higher, are likely to form.

Milton, a Category 4 hurricane as of Wednesday morning, will make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. With the threat of catastrophic storm surge and hurricane-force winds, millions of residents in Milton's path have been urged to evacuate immediately as time is running out.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Stunning video from Florida Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 75 in Alligator Alley between Broward and Palm Beach counties captured the destructive force of Milton's extreme weather in the state. It was the second tornado in less than 20 minutes that was witnessed as these storms lifted north.

Additional video footage captured the large tornado near the Miccosukee Service Plaza in west of Andytown. The tornado was associated with a tornado-warned supercell thunderstorm.

No immediate reports of injuries or damage have been reported at this time. The FOX Forecast Center said this type of severe weather is a common threat when tropical systems make landfall.

Milton is poised to become one of the most devastating hurricanes in U.S. history. While it is expected to weaken slightly before landfall, it will still make landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm, causing widespread destruction, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The storm surge associated with Milton is expected to be life-threatening and catastrophic, especially along and south of the storm's track. Additionally, the hurricane's strong winds will cause significant damage as the eyewall moves through the state. Power outages are likely to be widespread and may last for days or even weeks.