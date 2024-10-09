Search
Extreme Weather
Florida troopers rescue dog tied to pole amid Hurricane Milton floodwaters

The dog was rescued hours before Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall near the Tampa area Wednesday night.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Florida Highway Patrol troopers rescue dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton

A video shared by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a dog abandoned along Interstate 75 north of Tampa Wednesday morning, as Hurricane Milton moves closer to the Sunshine State.

TAMPA, Fla - A dog was found by police abandoned along Interstate 75 north of Tampa Wednesday morning, just as Hurricane Milton was just hours away from an expected nearby landfall in Florida.

A video taken by a trooper begins with a shot of a police car parked on the side of the road. In the distance, the face of a dog with its ears perked up can be seen peeking over the embankment.

The dog peeks over the embankment.

(@FHPTampa / X / FOX Weather)

Troopers walk toward the dog, revealing that it is tied to a wire fence and standing in floodwater high enough to reach its chest.

The dog, tied to a fence post as rainwater from Milton is ponding around it.

(@FHPTampa / X / FOX Weather)

"It’s okay buddy," an officer can be heard saying, trying to reassure the animal.

Visibly stressed, the dog barks at the officer.

"I don’t blame you," the officer says. "It’s okay buddy, it’s okay."

The dog was brought to a local vet where he was checked out and found to be OK.

"Do NOT do this to your pets please…" the Florida Highway Patrol posted on X.

How to take care of pets during a hurricane

Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

As Americans prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters, those with pets should not forget the furry members of their families. 

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Make sure your pets have identification on them.
  • Keep their vaccinations up to date.
  • Build a hurricane emergency kit that includes items for your pets.
  • Prepare to evacuate with your pets.

More information on how to take care of your pets during a natural disaster here.

