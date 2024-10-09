Florida troopers rescue dog tied to pole amid Hurricane Milton floodwaters

TAMPA, Fla - A dog was found by police abandoned along Interstate 75 north of Tampa Wednesday morning, just as Hurricane Milton was just hours away from an expected nearby landfall in Florida.

A video taken by a trooper begins with a shot of a police car parked on the side of the road. In the distance, the face of a dog with its ears perked up can be seen peeking over the embankment.

Troopers walk toward the dog, revealing that it is tied to a wire fence and standing in floodwater high enough to reach its chest.

"It’s okay buddy," an officer can be heard saying, trying to reassure the animal.

Visibly stressed, the dog barks at the officer.

"I don’t blame you," the officer says. "It’s okay buddy, it’s okay."

The dog was brought to a local vet where he was checked out and found to be OK.

"Do NOT do this to your pets please…" the Florida Highway Patrol posted on X.

How to take care of pets during a hurricane

As Americans prepare for hurricanes and other natural disasters, those with pets should not forget the furry members of their families.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Make sure your pets have identification on them.

Keep their vaccinations up to date.

Build a hurricane emergency kit that includes items for your pets.

Prepare to evacuate with your pets.

More information on how to take care of your pets during a natural disaster here.