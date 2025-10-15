7 ways to be prepared ahead of fall severe weather

Fall is an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful changing colors in your environment. With these wonderful changes also comes the risk of severe weather, and it is essential to know how to prepare yourself to stay safe.

Here are seven ways to stay safe and be prepared for the worst weather this fall:

1) Charge all electronic devices

Be sure that all electronic devices, such as cellphones, laptops, flashlights, and portable chargers. Check out the best tricks to keep your devices charged long-term.

2) Know the difference between watch and warning

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a particular severe weather hazard within the next several hours. A warning is issued when a specific severe weather hazard is imminent or occurring. Take immediate action to protect life and property. Click here to see the differences.

3) Understand severe thunderstorm risk categories

According to the NWS, severe thunderstorms are measured by winds of at least 58 mph. The NWS has five different categories to characterize the risk of severe thunderstorms on a given day. Click here to learn more.

Marginal: Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible.

Slight: Scattered severe storms are possible.

Enhanced: Numerous severe storms are possible.

Moderate: Widespread severe storms are likely to occur.

High: Widespread severe storms are expected.

4) Learn how to prepare for tornadoes

Tornadoes are capable of destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles. The proper preparations before this type of extreme weather could save your life. Click here to learn to prepare for tornadic storms.

5) Learn to prepare for winter storms

Winter storms don't have to wait until it's officially winter to strike. If you are located in areas such as the Northeast or the Northern Plains, you can always expect the cold weather to come at full force for the winter.

Risks such as storm-related power outages can change everything if you are unprepared for the worst.

The NWS says that when using heat from a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc., use fire safeguards and properly ventilate. Click here for a checklist on what to have on hand.

6) Learn how to stay safe around a generator

Generator safety is important to know whether you're in the system's cold region or in the southern storm belt.

Generators can be dangerous if safety precautions aren't followed. Click here to learn how to stay safe.

7) Download the free FOX Weather app

Track either snow or storms on the FOX Weather 3D Radar. The app is free, and you can enable push alerts for when dangerous weather moves into your region. Click here to download the app.