7 ways to stay safe while using a generator

Generators can be dangerous if safety precautions aren't met. Here are 7 ways to make sure you stay safe while using a generator.

When storms strike and the power goes out -- perhaps for an extended period -- many will rely on generators to keep the electricity flowing in their homes.

When storms strike, and the power goes out -- perhaps for an extended period -- many will rely on generators to keep the electricity flowing in their homes.

But generators can be dangerous if safety precautions aren't met. Here are seven ways to make sure you stay safe while using a generator:

1) Make sure to place your generator in a dry environment

A generator outside of a home in Lower Alsace township in Pennsylvania.

A generator outside of a home in Lower Alsace township in Pennsylvania.

(Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle / Getty Images)

Rain or snow could increase the risk of being electrocuted

2) Make sure to place your generator outdoors and not directly next to the home

A worker from Captain Electric makes final inspections on a newly installed 24-kilowatt Generac home generator on February 18, 2021 in Orem, Utah.

A worker from Captain Electric makes final inspections on a newly installed 24-kilowatt Generac home generator on February 18, 2021 in Orem, Utah.

(George Frey / Getty Images)

Never use generators inside, as their exhaust can lead to deadly carbon monoxide poisoning. Generators should be placed away from windows and doors to keep exhaust out of homes.

3) Have a licensed electrician install your generator

A worker from Captain Electric, inspects a new power box for a 24-kilowatt Generac home generator on February 18, 2021 in Orem, Utah.

A worker from Captain Electric, inspects a new power box for a 24-kilowatt Generac home generator on February 18, 2021 in Orem, Utah.

(George Frey / Getty Images)

It’s not safe to plug your generator into a wall outlet. Make sure a licensed electrician correctly installs your generator to your home’s main electrical panel. 

4) Get an annual inspection for your generator

A.J. Juneja with Holt Electrical Service made adjustments to the generator being installed at a home on February 3, 2011 in Potomac, MD.

A.J. Juneja with Holt Electrical Service made adjustments to the generator being installed at a home on February 3, 2011 in Potomac, MD.

(Mark Gail / The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Make sure to get a yearly inspection so that your generator is safe to use in the event of a major storm or power outage. You don’t want to wait until your power is already out to see if it is safe to use.

5) Keep a proper amount of fuel at all times

Jerry Rehmke gathers empty gas cans to take to refill for the gas generator behind the Spanish Flat Country Store and Deli in Lake Berryessa, Calif. on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

Jerry Rehmke gathers empty gas cans to take to refill for the gas generator behind the Spanish Flat Country Store and Deli in Lake Berryessa, Calif. on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

(Paul Chinn / San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images)

Since storms are unpredictable, as well as other situations that cause power outages, it is best always to keep a sufficient amount of fuel so that you are always prepared. Make sure to store the fuel in a safe, dry place.

6)  Turn your generator off before adding fuel

John Avery of Standish fills his generator with gas Thursday, November 2, 2017.

John Avery of Standish fills his generator with gas Thursday, November 2, 2017.

(Shawn Patrick Ouellette / Getty Images)

If your generator is low on fuel, make sure to turn it off entirely and let it cool down before adding any more.

7) Plug devices directly into the generator

An electrical plug lies on the ground next to a generator at a Union 76 gas station during a blackout in Calistoga, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

An electrical plug lies on the ground next to a generator at a Union 76 gas station during a blackout in Calistoga, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

(David Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

It is best to plug devices and appliances directly into the generator or into heavy-duty extension cords.

