Winter storm power outage guide: Must-have items to stay safe and warm

If a winter storm is headed your way, you'll want to be prepared for the possibility of long-duration power outages.

Here's what to have inside your home when the power goes out and temperatures drop.

Water

You'll want to stock up on bottled water. Get a gallon of water, per person/per day, for a minimum of 3 days.

Food

Pick up at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable foods that don't require heat for cooking. That includes canned meat, fruit, vegetables, peanut butter, protein bars and other snacks.

Tools

Make sure you have a battery-operated or hand-crank radio, a manual can opener, a flashlight, extra batteries, a basic tool kit and extra battery-powered cellphone chargers. It's also important to have a first aid kit and, if needed, supplies for babies.

Personal Items

If you can, pick up an extra supply of prescription medications for you or other members of your family. Gather supplies for important medical equipment and come up with a plan if you depend on refrigerated medication or other devices you may rely on that need electricity.

Money

Banks may be closed if the power goes out and ATMs won't work. Be sure to grab some extra cash just in case you need to leave your home in an emergency.

Warm Clothing

If the power is out for an extended period of time, you'll want to have plenty of blankets and other warm clothing for you and your entire family.

If you're looking for more items to include in your emergency kit, click here.