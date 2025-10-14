California storm brings first heavy snow to Sierra Nevada with 2-3 feet along summits

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The first signs of winter weather arrived in the Sierra Nevada Mountains this week, as a strong storm system traveling south along the West Coast brought the first snowfall of the season, along with the season's first Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snow will pile up through Wednesday, with snowfall totals ranging from 2 to 3 feet or more at the region's highest peaks.

This graphic shows the snow still to come to California through Friday

(FOX Weather)



The snow stems from the same system of low pressure that has brought severe weather, flooding and evacuations in Southern California.

The intense snow is expected to make travel through the region very difficult, especially through mountain passes like Sonora and Tioga, with winds upwards of 70 mph increasing the potential for down tree branches and other dangerous hazards, especially along ridgelines.

California Highway Patrol in Truckee responded to a car that veered off the road into the median brush area near Donner Summit on Monday.

On Facebook, California Highway Patrol-Truckee shared a photo of the wayward vehicle and warned travelers of the slick roads, and added, "Donner Summit wasted no time reminding everyone who runs the mountain."

This graphic shows where winter weather alerts have been issued through Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



The October snowfall is not an unusual event in the Sierra Nevada. Typically, an area like Manmouth Lake sees its first snowfall around Oct. 26, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

"This early-season snowfall is absolutely phenomenal for really just saturating the ground, making sure it gets saturated and freezes. That way, once the snow does come, the really heavy snowfall, that snow has time to stick on top," said Patrick Lacey, Public Relations Manager at Palisades Tahoe ski resort in Olympic Valley, California.