Evacuations ordered in Southern California as severe storms threaten communities impacted by January wildfires
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles, through 6 a.m. local time. This marked the first Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Los Angeles area in more than 17 years, since Jan. 27, 2008.
A powerful storm system has moved onshore along the West Coast, packing threats of flooding rain, isolated tornadoes and damaging winds across Southern California, including the Los Angeles metro. Meanwhile, mountain snow could blanket portions of the Sierra Nevada in Central California.
Video from Monday night showed flooding on Interstate 280 near San Jose which trapped several cars which had to be towed out of high waters.
Heavy rain seen on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Caltrans temporarily shut down parts of Highway 1 for crews to clear debris.
MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: An aerial view shows roof damage after a possible rare tornado touched down in a Los Angeles suburb on March 22, 2023 in Montebello, California.
Montebello, CA - March 22: Crews start to clean up debris after a strong microburst -- which some witnesses dubbed a possible tornado -- heavily damaged several cars and buildings, including the roof of the Royal Paper Box Company, in Montebello Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night issued a brief tornado warning in southwestern Los Angeles County, but it was allowed to expire after about 15 minutes when weather conditions eased.
MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: An aerial view of roof damage after a rare confirmed tornado touched down and ripped up building roofs in a Los Angeles suburb on March 22, 2023 in Montebello, California. Another Pacific storm has been pounding California with heavy rain, high winds, and snow in higher elevations. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: An aerial view of roof damage after a possible rare tornado touched down and ripped up building roofs in a Los Angeles suburb on March 22, 2023 in Montebello, California. Another Pacific storm has been pounding California with heavy rain, high winds, and snow in higher elevatio. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: An aerial view of roof damage after a possible tornado touched down and ripped up building roofs in a Los Angeles suburb with the Los Angeles skyline in the distance on March 22, 2023 in Montebello, California. Another Pacific storm has been pounding California with heavy rain, high winds, and snow. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Montebello, CA - March 22: Insurance adjusters view damage to cars and the roof of the Royal Paper Box Company that was torn off during a strong microburst -- which some witnesses dubbed a possible tornado -- at the scene where one person injured nearby and heavily damaged several cars and buildings Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Five buildings have been damaged and one has been red-tagged. Video from the scene showing portions of rooftops being ripped off industrial structures and debris swirling in the air. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night issued a brief tornado warning in southwestern Los Angeles County, but it was allowed to expire after about 15 minutes when weather conditions eased. There was no such warning in place late Wednesday morning when the powerful winds hit Montebello, near the area of Washington Boulevard and Vail Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Montebello, CA - March 22: An inspector views damage and debris after a strong microburst -- which some witnesses dubbed a possible tornado -- which injured one person and heavily damaged several cars and buildings, including the roof of the Royal Paper Box Company, shown in photo, in Montebello Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Five buildings have been damaged and one has been red-tagged. Video from the scene showing portions of rooftops being ripped off industrial structures and debris swirling in the air. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night issued a brief tornado warning in southwestern Los Angeles County, but it was allowed to expire after about 15 minutes when weather conditions eased. There was no such warning in place late Wednesday morning when the powerful winds hit Montebello, near the area of Washington Boulevard and Vail Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Montebello, CA - March 22: A pickup bed liner is lodged into a tree outside the Royal Paper Box Company, where the roof was torn off during a strong microburst -- which some witnesses dubbed a possible tornado -- at the scene where one person injured nearby and heavily damaged several cars and buildings, including the roof of the Royal Paper Box Company in Montebello Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Five buildings have been damaged and one has been red-tagged. Video from the scene showing portions of rooftops being ripped off industrial structures and debris swirling in the air. The National Weather Service on Tuesday night issued a brief tornado warning in southwestern Los Angeles County, but it was allowed to expire after about 15 minutes when weather conditions eased. There was no such warning in place late Wednesday morning when the powerful winds hit Montebello, near the area of Washington Boulevard and Vail Avenue. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles officials said Monday night that mandatory evacuations were ordered for 114 homes within the greater evacuation warning for properties deemed to be at greatest risk of mudslides or debris flows. Officials said police officers went door to door visiting those high-risk homes.
The evacuation warning is in effect through 6 a.m. local time Wednesday for areas impacted by the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset fires.
According to the National Weather Service, ash from wildfires creates a water-repellent coating that prevents the ground from absorbing water, leading to flash flooding and debris flows.
The San Francisco Bay area was lashed by heavy rain on Monday as some showers and thunderstorms moved across portions of California. A video recorded in Danville shows the rain falling as Halloween decorations sway in the wind.
Heavy rain from the same storm system doused Northern California on Monday, including the San Francisco Bay Area.
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has included Los Angeles in a Level 1 risk area for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday – the lowest of the agency’s five-level scale.
A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink. (FOX Weather)
A Flash Flood Warning is in place for San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday morning, and Flood Watches have been issued for Orange County and much of Los Angeles County, with burn scars being the areas of highest concern.
Heavy rain on the order of 1-4 inches could fall. The worst of the weather should be north and east of Southern California by Tuesday evening.