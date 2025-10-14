Evacuations ordered in Southern California as severe storms threaten communities impacted by January wildfires

LOS ANGELES – Evacuation warnings are in effect for parts of Los Angeles, which are particularly vulnerable to mudslides, as a potent severe storm system charges southward across California. This area includes Pacific Palisades, which was devastated by January's wildfire disaster.

This comes as a strong area of low pressure brings heavy rain, thunderstorms and even a rare tornado threat across Southern California.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 10

prev next Image 2 of 10

prev next Image 3 of 10

prev next Image 4 of 10

prev next Image 5 of 10

prev next Image 6 of 10

prev next Image 7 of 10

prev next Image 8 of 10

prev next Image 9 of 10

prev Image 10 of 10

Los Angeles officials said Monday night that mandatory evacuations were ordered for 114 homes within the greater evacuation warning for properties deemed to be at greatest risk of mudslides or debris flows. Officials said police officers went door to door visiting those high-risk homes.

The evacuation warning is in effect through 6 a.m. local time Wednesday for areas impacted by the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset fires.

According to the National Weather Service, ash from wildfires creates a water-repellent coating that prevents the ground from absorbing water, leading to flash flooding and debris flows.

WHAT IS A WILDFIRE BURN SCAR AND HOW COULD THEY HAVE LASTING IMPACTS?

Heavy rain from the same storm system doused Northern California on Monday, including the San Francisco Bay Area.

Video from Monday night showed flooding on Interstate 280 near San Jose, which trapped several cars that had to be towed out of high waters.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has included Los Angeles in a Level 1 risk area for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday – the lowest of the agency’s five-level scale.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of Southern California, including Los Angeles, through 6 a.m. local time. This marked the first Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Los Angeles area in more than 17 years, since Jan. 27, 2008.

A three-hour radar loop. Yellow shaded areas denotes a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while red shaded areas denote a Tornado Watch. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green, and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



A Flash Flood Warning is in place for San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday morning, and Flood Watches have been issued for Orange County and much of Los Angeles County, with burn scars being the areas of highest concern.

Heavy rain on the order of 1-4 inches could fall. The worst of the weather should be north and east of Southern California by Tuesday evening.