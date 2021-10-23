7 things to know about mudslides



Mudslides happen worldwide and can result after a variety of weather conditions and natural disasters.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said awareness and education about these hazards are the first step toward reducing their damaging effects.



Here are seven things to know about mudslides:

Mudslides are also known as debris flows and are a type of landslide. They occur when masses of debris, like earth or rocks, move down a slope. Mudslides are usually fast-moving and tend to flow in channels. Mudslides develop when flash flooding or excess water accumulates in the ground, creating a surge of water-saturated rock and debris. They can also be caused by other natural disasters. They usually start on steep slopes and areas of previous wildfires or other regions of destroyed vegetation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that debris flows result in 25 to 50 deaths each year. If you live in an area prone to debris flows, get to know the surrounding land. The USGS said that before intense storms, you should watch the patterns of storm-water drainage on slopes near your home and note especially the places where runoff water converges, increasing flow over soil-covered slopes. You should also monitor for any signs of land movement, such as small landslides or debris flows, or progressively tilting trees. The USGS said that the most important thing you can do during a mudslide or debris flow is to stay alert and stay awake. Many deaths from these incidents happen when people are sleeping.

