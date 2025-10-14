Microburst wreaks havoc, leaves trail of damage in Tempe as Arizona slammed by strong thunderstorms

TEMPE, Ariz. – A microburst erupted and left a trail of damage that downed trees, totaled cars and destroyed buildings in Tempe, Arizona after a supercell thunderstorm developed during the early afternoon hours on Monday.

A microburst is a type of downburst , spawned from an incredible downdraft that spills from the belly of thunderstorms . According to a damage assessment from the National Weather Service Phoenix, Tuesday's storm packed widespread 70 mph wind damage, with the worst damage occurring locally where winds reached between 80 and 90 mph.

WHAT IS A MICROBURST?

Photographs captured after the storm showed a large tree that crashed through the roof of an apartment complex. According to Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, "well over" 130 people were displaced, with at one point an estimated 22,000 people lost power as a result of the severe storm.

Woods urged patience in a press conference following the storm on Tuesday, adding, "There was a record amount of damage that actually took place yesterday, so it's going to take some bit of time to really make sure that we can get all of this cleaned up and get everything restored as it was."

According to the NWS Phoenix assessment report, the microburst traveled a path between 8-10 miles, had a width of 3-5 miles and lasted from 1-1:20 p.m. as it traveled through Guadalupe, Tempe and Scottsdale.

Eyewitnesses told FOX 10 Phoenix that the powerful storm lasted around 5 to 10 minutes, but the destruction that followed the severe storm scattered residential streets with tree branches and debris.

Aerial footage taken by FOX 10 Phoenix captured the widespread damage caused by microburst that tore off the roofs of buildings, destroyed garages, uprooted trees and ultimately wreaked a path of havoc.