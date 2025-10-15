Watch: California dog rescued after being trapped by floodwater

OXNARD, Calif. – One small pup is now safe and sound after firefighters saved her from a flooded channel in Southern California.

The pup, which is believed to be either a pug or French Bulldog mix, was found stranded on a pile of vegetation and debris surrounded by fast, rising currents of floodwater, according to officials.

Footage of her rescue showed firefighters with the Ventura County and Oxnard fire departments using a 35-foot ladder to reach the trapped animal.

She was then carried to shore, where Ventura County Animal Services personnel determined that the 3-year-old pup was uninjured.

Officials noted that she was not wearing a tag nor did she have a microchip. Because of this, she is remaining in the care of VCAS as the team looks for her owner.

"Thanks to the training and teamwork of our firefighters and swift water team, this frightened pup was safely rescued from the rising floodwaters," officials said.

RARE OCTOBER STORM SOAKS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Strong thunderstorms brought record-setting rain to parts of Southern California earlier this week, causing localized flash flooding in parts of the Los Angeles area.

Burbank, for example, recorded 2.37 inches of rain Tuesday, becoming the rainiest October day in the city's history. That same day, the roof of a movie studio in Burbank collapsed from heavy rain, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Out east in Scotland, California, in the San Bernardino Mountains, nearly 6 inches of rain were recorded, leading rainfall totals across the state Tuesday.

In addition to rain, some Angelenos also had to contend with hurricane-force wind gusts, as a gust of 73 mph was recorded in the community of Acton.