2 hikers seriously injured in grizzly bear attack on Canadian trail

Two people hiking a trail near Pass Lake in British Columbia, Canada, were seriously injured Sunday after they were attacked by a mother grizzly bear.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said the hikers encountered the grizzly bear and her two cubs on Farm Cabin Trail.

The agency said the hikers were taken to the hospital, where they are stable and recovering.

An investigation determined the bear's actions were defensive in nature.

Due to the location and nature of the attack, no action will be taken against the bears, the agency said.

The trailhead was closed indefinitely after the attack, the COS said.

British Columbia COS reminded people to stay vigilant and be loud when hiking and take caution by heeding closure and warning signs.

Always carry and have bear spray easily accessible.

If planning to camp overnight, keep a clean camp by locking up food sources and storing them high off the ground and away from trees.