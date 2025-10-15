Search
2 hikers seriously injured in grizzly bear attack on Canadian trail

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said the hikers encountered the grizzly bear and her two cubs on Farm Cabin Trail.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Two people hiking a trail near Pass Lake in British Columbia, Canada, were seriously injured Sunday after they were attacked by a mother grizzly bear. 

The agency said the hikers were taken to the hospital, where they are stable and recovering. 

CONTENDER,' LARGEST MALE GREAT WHITE SHARK EVER RECORDED IN ATLANTIC, REEMERGES OFF CANADIAN COAST

Helicopters fly around the Pass Lake area in British Columbia.

(Conservation Officer Service/Facebook / FOX Weather)

An investigation determined the bear's actions were defensive in nature. 

Due to the location and nature of the attack, no action will be taken against the bears, the agency said. 

The trailhead was closed indefinitely after the attack, the COS said. 

CONNECTICUT PUP ABANDONED, TIED TO FENCE DURING NOR'EASTER DOWNPOURS

The Conservation Officer Service said the trailhead is closed after the bear attack.

(Conservation Officer Service/Facebook / FOX Weather)

British Columbia COS reminded people to stay vigilant and be loud when hiking and take caution by heeding closure and warning signs.

Always carry and have bear spray easily accessible. 

If planning to camp overnight, keep a clean camp by locking up food sources and storing them high off the ground and away from trees. 

