'Contender,' largest male great white shark ever recorded in Atlantic, reemerges off Canadian coast

POINTE-PARENT, Quebec – Contender, the largest male great white shark ever recorded in the Atlantic, is on the move and was recently pinged off the coast of Canada.

OCEARCH, the company that tagged Contender, recorded his last ping on Sept. 29 south of Pointe-Parent in the province of Quebec.

Contender is nearly 14 feet long and is estimated to weigh 1,653 pounds, according to OCEARCH.

This makes him OCEARCH's largest recorded great white male shark in the Atlantic Ocean.

LARGEST MALE GREAT WHITE SHARK EVER RECORDED SPOTTED NEAR FAMOUS VACATION HOTSPOT

First tagged off the Florida/Georgia coast in January, Contender has been moving north since.

His last location ping was in July off the coast of Massachusetts.

A month before that, he was recorded roughly 22 miles off the shores of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

During the summer, white sharks like Contender will migrate north, seeking cooler waters and rich food sources in the Northwest Atlantic, according to OCEARCH.

Typically, as fall begins, the sharks begin migrating back south toward the Southeastern U.S. where the water is warmer.

"The sharks’ incredible ability to travel long distances allows them to navigate vast ocean spaces efficiently, moving between productive feeding grounds and warmer winter refuges," OCEARCH said.

If Contender follows the typical trend of other white sharks, we should see his next ping much further south, perhaps near where he was first tagged near the Florida/Georgia coastline.