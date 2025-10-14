Connecticut pup abandoned, tied to fence during nor'easter downpours

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A dog was discovered abandoned and tied to a fence in southern Connecticut, as a nor'easter brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the area early this week.

The Robin I. Kroogman New Haven Animal Shelter in New Haven announced that a dog was found on Monday left in the pouring rain without any shelter.

Pictures of the animal show it tied to a chain-link fence as the ground surrounding it was soaked from days of unrelenting downpour.

Officials noted that this is not the first time they have encountered such a situation in the Connecticut town.

"This heartbreaking situation is, unfortunately, a recurring issue throughout our city of New Haven," they said.

They reported that the animal is currently safe at their shelter.

Anyone with information about the individuals who placed the pup in harm's way is asked to share that information with the shelter.

"Together, we can help ensure the safety and well-being of animals in our community and hold those accountable for such blatant neglect," officials said.