Hiker rescued after being stranded for hours on Utah cliff during snowstorm

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A hiker was rescued on Saturday night after being stranded for hours on Utah's Mount Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Around 7 p.m., Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called to assist the stranded hiker who was "cliffed out" on the South Ridge of Mount Superior, per the department’s Facebook post.

"The hiker had set out earlier in the day, attempting to summit the mountain, and went off trail when a snowstorm rolled in," Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team said. "The hiker called for help once the temperatures began to drop into the 20s and the blowing snow limited visibility to a few feet."

Rescue teams gathered near the base of Alta Ski Resort and sent two teams up the mountain from the nearby road. After almost a steep two-hour ascent, the rescue team made contact with the missing hiker.

"The now-hypothermic hiker was then hoisted from his stranded location to a waiting ambulance and taken to the hospital in stable condition," the department said. "All rescue teams were off the mountain by midnight."

Man, 3 children rescued from Broad Fork Trails

The stranded hiker was not the only rescue that took place this past weekend in the Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

A 31-year-old man and his three children went missing on Saturday after the family had set out for a hike near the Broad Fork Trails area in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

First responders were able to locate the missing parties by Sunday morning and all four were taken to local hospitals for medical evaluation and treatment.

"The adult male is in fair condition," Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said. "Two children are in critical, and one child is in stable condition. This remains an active investigation."

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue has safety tips available on their website for anyone that is interested in venturing into the outdoors.

They encourage all parties to be prepared, never go alone and always leave a plan. It is always smart to tell relatives or friends about the destination and expected time of return.

The department also advised hikers to never forget the 10 essential items, such as water bottles, GPS system, and sun protection.

"Please respect the wilderness and be prepared while enjoying them," Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said.