Weather News
Beryl, Helene, Milton retired from Atlantic hurricane naming list after their historic impacts

These names join the list of monstrous hurricanes such as Harvey, Ian, Katrina, Michael and Sandy that have been retired in the past.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
About 100 names of tropical storms and hurricanes have been retired from future use in the Atlantic Ocean, and now Beryl, Helene and Milton join them.

The World Meteorological Organization maintains lists of names that rotate every six years, meaning a name could be reused when the list it is on comes around again. Retiring a name from a list is usually done when a storm is highly impactful. This means it will never be used to name a storm again.

Beryl, Helene and Milton will be replaced by Brianna, Holly and Miguel when the 2024 list is reused in 2030.

The retired 2024 names join the names of historic storms that were shelved in the past, such as Harvey, Ian, Katrina, Michael and Sandy.

Here’s a closer look at the 2024 storms that warranted retirement.

Beryl

Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas on July 8, 2024, as a Category 1 storm, moving over the heart of the Houston metro and causing extensive damage and power outages along the way. The storm spawned at least 65 tornadoes across the U.S., including a deadly one near an Air Force base in Louisiana.

PHOTOS: HURRICANE BERYL FLIPS SEMI-TRUCKS, KNOCKS OUT POWER AFTER TEXAS LANDFALL

Buffalo Bayou floods near Downtown Houston just after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024 in Houston.

Buffalo Bayou floods near Downtown Houston just after Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Monday, July 8, 2024 in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Before its U.S. landfall, however, a much stronger Beryl wreaked havoc in the Caribbean. It hit the Windward Islands as a Category 4 hurricane and weakened as it moved across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

According to a report by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), at least 68 people were killed by the storm, with 14 of those deaths occurring in the U.S.

Beryl became the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record in the Atlantic on July 2, when its maximum sustained winds reached 165 mph.

WATCH: ASTRONAUTS DOCUMENT MONSTROUS HURRICANE BERYL FROM SPACE

Eye of Hurricane Beryl from Hurricane Hunters

The view of the eyewall of Category 5 Hurricane Beryl from NOAA hurricane hunters on July 2, 2024.

Helene

Hurricane Helene was the strongest of the five storms that made landfall in the U.S. in 2024. It hit Florida’s Big Bend region Sept. 27 as a Category 4 storm, making it the strongest landfalling hurricane in that region since reliable records began in 1900.

However, the damage to Florida was quickly overshadowed by the catastrophic flooding Helene brought to western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. As much as 30 inches of rain was reported in parts of North Carolina, while more than a foot of rain was reported in parts of Tennessee. 

CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA, RECOVERY SHOWS PROGRESS POST-HELENE

The result was entire towns being washed away and widespread death. According to an NHC report, Helene is blamed for 249 deaths across the U.S. with 106 of those happening in North Carolina alone.

Recovery from the storm is just beginning and will take years to complete.

HURRICANE HELENE: A LOOK BACK ON THE STORM AND WHERE RECOVERY STANDS 6 MONTHS LATER

  An aerial view of people standing near destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on October 8, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina.
    An aerial view of people standing near destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding on October 8, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  An American flag is reflected in floodwaters remaining from Hurricane Helene on October 4, 2024 in Swannan, North Carolina.
    An American flag is reflected in floodwaters remaining from Hurricane Helene on October 4, 2024 in Swannan, North Carolina. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

  The Flowering Bridge after Helene.
    The Flowering Bridge after Helene. (Reprinted with permission from the Lake Lure Flowering Bridge)

    Avery county, NC family escapes devastating mudslide ( )

    MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 03: Damage from Hurricane Helene is seen on Main Street on October 3, 2024 in Marshall, North Carolina. According to reports, at least 160 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S., and more than a million are without power due to the storm. The White House has approved disaster declarations in multiple southern states, freeing up federal emergency management money and resources. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images) ( )

  Community volunteers walk on a damaged bridge near downed trees in Black Mountain, North Carolina, on October 3, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene.
    Community volunteers walk on a damaged bridge near downed trees in Black Mountain, North Carolina, on October 3, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene. (Allison Joyce / AFP)

  A van is partially submerged in the Swannanoa River in the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.
    A van is partially submerged in the Swannanoa River in the  Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power. North Carolina has been approved for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration. (Sean Rayford)

  • Hurricane Helene Damage
    Hurricane Helene Damage ( )

  Dan Murphy hugs his colleague after bringing his canoe to rescue them from their flooded home as the streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Dan Murphy hugs his colleague after bringing his canoe to rescue them from their flooded home as the streets are flooded near Peachtree Creek after hurricane Helene brought in heavy rains overnight on September 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Hurricane Helene made landfall late Thursday night as a category 4 hurricane in the panhandle of Florida and is working its way north, it is now considered a tropical storm. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) ( )

  Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
    Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

  Teams work on the damaged areas after hurricane Helene hits the Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024.
    Teams work on the damaged areas after hurricane Helene hits the Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  A boat which was pushed ashore by Hurricane Helene sits on dry ground in Keaton Beach, Florida, on September 27, 2024.
    A boat which was pushed ashore by Hurricane Helene sits on dry ground in Keaton Beach, Florida, on September 27, 2024. (MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP)

  In this aerial view, power crews work on the lines after Hurricane Helene passed offshore on September 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Florida.
    In this aerial view, power crews work on the lines after Hurricane Helene passed offshore on September 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Florida. (Joe Raedle)

Milton

Hurricane Milton rapidly intensified as it moved across the Gulf, eventually reaching Category 5 strength. It weakened to a Category 3 hurricane with 120-mph winds by the time it made landfall just south of Sarasota, Florida, the night of Oct. 9.

Milton caused significant damage as it moved across the Florida Peninsula, including to Tropicana Field, the home stadium of the Tampa Bay Rays.

TAMPA BAY RAYS PLAN ON RETURNING TO TROPICANA FIELD AFTER HURRICANE DAMAGE REPAIRED

The hurricane also stirred up a tornado outbreak in Florida. The National Weather Service office in Miami broke its record for the most Tornado Warnings issued in one day, with a total of 55.

At least 23 deaths in Florida have been blamed on Milton.

GET A FRONT ROW SEAT INTO THE TURBULENT EYE OF HURRICANE MILTON

SARASOTA, FL - OCTOBER 10: Residents are seen walking on a damaged street at Siesta Key after Hurricane Milton's landfall on October 10, 2024, in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

John also retired from Pacific names

The WMO also retired the name John from the list of hurricane names used in the Pacific Ocean. It will be replaced with Jake.

Hurricane John slammed into the southern coast of Mexico in September as a powerful Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds. It underwent rapid intensification as it hovered off the coast, going from a tropical storm to a major hurricane in just 21 hours.

The slow-moving storm also resulted in devastating mudslides that left homes in shambles and some roads impassable.

Nearly 30 people were killed in the storm.

HURRICANE SEASON 2025: HERE ARE THE NAMES FOR STORMS YOU'LL SEE THIS SEASON

