Tampa Bay Rays plan on returning to Tropicana Field after hurricane damage repaired

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Rays are staying put for now, as the team's future remains uncertain and Opening Day for Major League Baseball just two weeks away.

On Thursday, the Major League Baseball team announced it would not be moving forward with the construction of a $1.3 billion baseball stadium in neighboring St. Petersburg, Florida.

"After careful deliberation, we have concluded that we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment," the team said in a statement. "A series of unforeseen events beginning in October led to this difficult decision."

Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage to Tropicana Field in 2024, ripping apart large sections of the fiberglass roof during winds estimated to have reached 120 mph.

While no one was injured and most of the damage was not structural, everything from the field to video equipment was exposed to heavy rainfall and high winds.

Tropicana Field has been the home of the Tampa Bay Rays since 1998, though it originally opened in 1990.

It had been expected to be torn down before 2030 due to the facility outliving its usefulness. Hurricane Milton put a wrench in those plans, forcing the team to temporarily relocate to the New York Yankees' spring training site in Tampa until repairs are completed.

The initial estimate for repairing Tropicana Field was about $55 million.

Repairs are expected to be finished by the 2026 baseball season, but until then, the team will remain at the temporary site.

The team's future beyond the mid to late 2020s remains unclear, but MLB has stated that it wants the team to remain in the Tampa Bay region.

"Major League Baseball remains committed to finding a permanent home for the club in the Tampa Bay area for their fans and the local community. Commissioner Manfred understands the disappointment of the St. Petersburg community following today’s announcement, but he will continue to work with elected officials, community leaders, and Rays officials to secure the club’s future in the region," MLB said in a statement.

It also remains unclear which direction a potential new owner may take, and whether they would prioritize keeping the team in the Sunshine State or exploring options elsewhere.