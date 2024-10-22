Search
Hurricane Milton's mark on Tropicana Field in Florida highlights need for stronger stadiums

To build resilient stadiums, architects must consider various environmental factors. In many places, it could be multiple hazards, according to Ahmad Rahimi, director of building structures at WSP.

By Chris Oberholtz
How to design future stadiums to withstand impacts from powerful storms, hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – As the frequency and intensity of major hurricanes increase, architects are racing to develop new building codes that can protect arenas worldwide from the devastating forces unleashed by storms. 

Hurricane Milton, which ravaged Florida, underscored the need for more resilient infrastructure, according to Ahmad Rahimi, director of building structures at WSP, who recently spoke to FOX Weather.

The iconic Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, suffered significant damage during the storm, despite being built relatively recently in the 1990s. 

"This building was designed about 40 years ago," he said. "So the building codes evolved."

SEE IT: FIRST LOOK INSIDE BATTERED TAMPA BAY RAYS' TROPICANA FIELD AFTER MILTON'S FORCE SHREDS ROOF

    A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)

    The dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)

    A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)

    Roof damage at Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton made landfall in St. Petersburg, Florida, US, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. ( )

    A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)

    A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)

    A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)

    Hurricane-force winds rip roof off of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Zach Abernathy)

    Hurricane-force winds rip roof off of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Zach Abernathy)

    Hurricane-force winds rip roof off of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Zach Abernathy)

Rahimi explained that while the stadium's life safety systems performed well, its roof was unable to withstand the powerful winds.

"Nowadays, the codes have advanced a lot. We have what we call performance-based design," Rahimi adds. "We design beyond just life safety. We design for a level of performance that different facilities need to be designed for."

This approach goes beyond simply ensuring safety and focuses on designing structures that can maintain functionality during extreme weather events. Hospitals and stadiums, for example, require higher levels of resilience due to their critical roles in society, according to Rahimi.

TAMPA, ST. PETERSBURG LASHED BY 100-MPH WINDS, CATASTROPHIC FLASH FLOODING FROM HURRICANE MILTON

A look inside Tropicana Field after damaged by Hurricane Milton

To build resilient stadiums, architects must consider various environmental factors.

"In many places, it could be multi-hazards," Rahimi said. "It's not just hurricanes. It could be earthquakes. It could be snow. All those things have to be factored in."

TROPICANA FIELD STINGRAYS RELOCATED AFTER DESTRUCTION TO FIELD DURING HURRICANE MILTON

Tropicana Field stingrays safely relocated after Hurricane Milton damage

Rahimi said WSP's global reach allows them to address these challenges in different regions. 

He also stressed the importance of adopting international building codes, such as those from the U.S. or Europe, to enhance safety standards in regions with less stringent regulations.

By adopting international building codes and incorporating innovative design principles, Rahimi said, the industry can create stadiums that not only withstand extreme weather but also serve as safe havens for communities during disasters.

