Tropicana Field stingrays relocated after destruction to field during Hurricane Milton

TAMPA – The stingrays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, have a new home after the stadium sustained damage during Hurricane Milton.

The cownose stingrays were safely relocated to Florida Aquarium's Stingray Beach Habitat on Monday, Florida Aquarium said in a post to X.

During Hurricane Milton, the roof of Tropicana Field was shredded by the storm's 100-mph wind gusts, exposing the baseball field below. Tropicana Field is the home of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

Despite the destruction during the storm, the stingrays remained safe in their 10,000-gallon tank beyond right-center field, The Florida Aquarium said.

In the video posted by The Florida Aquarium, it shows the stingrays being taken out of their tank in Tropicana Field before being put in large drums of water in the back of a truck.

The video then cuts to Stingray Beach in The Florida Aquarium, where workers are transporting the stinging creatures from the truck into the building. The rays are then moved into their new habitat using nets and can be seen swimming around in the tank.

In the post, The Florida Aquarium Associate Curator Craig Johnson said, "The cownose stingrays handled the storm well. With the Tampa Bay Rays support, our staff was able to provide onsite care over the past several days and today, we brought them safely back to the Aquarium."

The aquarium said all the stingrays are behaving and eating normally, but their conditions would be monitored over the coming days.