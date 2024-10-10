See it: First look inside battered Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field after Milton's force shreds roof

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Milton's destructive force left a lasting mark on Tropicana Field, the Tampa Bay Rays' home ballpark.

A Category 3 hurricane battered Florida's Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday evening. The storm's destructive force ripped off large sections of the Trop's iconic domed roof, exposing the interior. Potential water damage also poses a significant concern.

A security agent gave FOX Weather a first look at the massive damage inside the stadium (seen in the video player at the top of this story), as shredded fabric covering the roof flaps in the wind.

Drone footage from the FOX Flight Team (seen below) reveals the continued extent of damage to the stadium inflicted by Milton's powerful 100-plus-mph winds.

A closer look at the damage reveals the stadium's playing field littered with cots, a poignant reminder of its recent role as a temporary staging area for thousands of first responders who were fortunately evacuated to safety before the storm made landfall.

Despite the significant damage, no injuries were reported.

St. Petersburg's airport experienced sustained high winds for over three hours, with gusts exceeding 70 mph, the FOX Forecast Center said. The airport recorded seven gusts over 90 mph and a maximum gust of 102 mph just after 10:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Tampa International Airport registered a peak gust of 93 mph.

The Trop's renowned cable-supported domed roof was once celebrated for its ability to withstand winds up to 115 mph, the MLB notes.

The city of St Petersburg urged anyone in the area to avoid the Trop's damaged field until further notice. The city said no injuries were reported at the location.

While the Rays have yet to release a full assessment of the damage, the MLB reports that the club's iconic stadium is likely to face a significant reconstruction effort.

Originally constructed for $138 million and opened in 1990, Tropicana Field has served as the home of the Tampa Bay Rays since their inaugural season in 1998, according to the MLB. The team has invested heavily in upgrades to the ballpark over the years, including a new playing surface installed ahead of the 2023 season.

While the Rays plan to build a new, state-of-the-art ballpark on the Tropicana Field site, MLB estimates that the project will not be completed until 2028 at the earliest, according to the MLB.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced during a Thursday morning press conference that damage assessments were underway across the state, where over three million households remained without power.

"National Guard, State Guard, Fish and Wildlife Commission personnel, along with local law enforcement and first responders, are actively engaged in rescue missions throughout the affected areas," the governor stated.

Over 50,000 linemen are working to restore electricity, while dozens of state inspectors are assessing bridges for safety to facilitate reopening in impacted areas.